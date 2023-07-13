Tummy Tucks Gone Wrong, Plastic Surgery Addicts and More: 'Botched' Is Back! (Exclusive Preview)

The E! reality show returns with even more outrageous procedures for its eighth season

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 13, 2023 03:00PM EDT

“We’ve seen every complication known to man,” Dr. Terry Dubrow says in PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Season 8 of Botched

That’s for sure: The E! Network reality show about Southern California plastic surgeons, Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, who repair plastic surgery procedures gone wrong, have handled glow-in-the-dark breasts, a human “Ken doll,” and countless failed nose jobs.

And when Season 8 returns on August 3, the doctors are working to repair a whole new lineup of procedures — some more outrageous than others.

“I went in for a simple tummy tuck. I ended up in the ICU three times,” explains one woman as she shows off her badly scarred stomach. 

Other patients show off similarly botched procedures, from a woman showing scars all over her stomach and upper arms, to another with a collapsed nose.

“It’s a lot of scalpels. A lot of needles. And a lot of blood,” Dr. Dubrow is shown telling one patient. “Now am I scaring you?”

When the patient says, “Yeah,” he replies, “Good.”

BOTCHED. Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif
Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

Trae Patton/E! Entertainment


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Things do get scary during some procedures: During one surgery, the doctors mention, “We’re going to have to amputate.” Another patient’s stats drop during surgery, forcing the doctors to clear the emergency room.

Then there are the plastic surgery addicts, like one man who proudly proclaims, “I’ve had 25 procedures and I’ve spent over $250,000” while showing off lip fillers and strutting in vinyl pants that appear to show off the results of an enhancement procedure on his derriere.

There are moments of levity as well, such as one patient gushing to the doctors, “You guys are so handsome. I’m just, like, dying over you guys.”

“I’m the creamed corn to your potatoes,” jokes Dr. Dubrow, earning a cheerful, “Whoo!” from Dr. Nassif.

BOTCHED. Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif
Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment


The new season also promises more amazing restorative procedures, with one woman, who appears to have had a repaired breast augmentation, tearfully telling the doctors ,“Thank you so much.”

“It’s a little bit of a miracle,” the doctors tell another woman as she reviews the results of her procedure. 

“Will you be my hero?” still another patient asks the doctors.

But no matter how tense — or emotional — things get, the doctors never fail to keep each other in line with a little friendly banter.

“No matter what anyone says about you, you’re not that stupid,” Dr. Dubrow tells Dr. Nassif at the end of the clip, giving him a good-natured fist bump.

“It’s good to be good-looking and kind of smart,” he replies.

“Okay, now you lost me,” Dr. Dubrow retorts.

Botched premieres August 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Related Articles
Opill oral contraceptive
FDA Approves First U.S. Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill: 'Truly Momentous Day'
âOutDaughteredâ Stars Danielle and Adam Busby Talk About Her Autoimmune Disease
‘OutDaughtered’ Star Danielle Busby Calls Her Health Struggles an 'Up-and-Down Journey'
: RHOC's Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Shares Workout Video, Details How Ozempic Helped 'Jumpstart' Her Fitness Journey
Dick Vitale
ESPN Broadcaster Dick Vitale Reveals Vocal Cord Cancer 2 Years After Lymphoma Diagnosis
Christina Applegate MS Update
Christina Applegate Earns Emmy Nomination for 'Dead to Me' Amid MS Journey: 'It’s Been Quite a Ride'
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 10 Years
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 11 Years
RHOM Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer Treatment
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Shaves Head as She Starts Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer: 'The New Me'
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Talks 'Redefining' His Fitness Journey Outside of Work and the 'Fear of Failure' (Exclusive)
Rob McElhenney attends the premiere for Apple's "Mythic Quest"
Rob McElhenney Reveals Diagnosis for ‘Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning Disabilities'
Bella Macey, 10, Diagnoses with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, CanÃ¢ÂÂt Get Touched
10-Year-Old with Rare Neurological Condition Details Debilitating Pain That Causes Her to Scream When Touched
'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Documents Tummy Tuck After Calling Excess Skin Her 'Biggest Insecurity'
'RHONJ' Star Danielle Cabral Documents Tummy Tuck After Calling Excess Skin Her 'Biggest Insecurity'
Fiona Phillips 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 31 Aug 2017
U.K. TV Host Fiona Phillips Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis After Believing Symptoms Were Menopause-Related
Maria Menounos Shows Off Scars from Pancreatic Cancer Surgery in Bikini Selfie
Maria Menounos Proudly Shows Off Scars from Pancreatic Cancer Surgery in Bikini Selfie
Sisters star Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham
Who Was Tammy Slaton’s Late Husband, Caleb Willingham? All About His Life with the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star
Musician Tori Amos visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 8, 2017 in New York City
Tori Amos Reveals She Broke Her Leg on Tour, Jokes 'I Now Have a Lovely Boot'
'Forever chemicals' could be in nearly half of U.S. tap water, a federal study finds
Cancer-Causing 'Forever Chemicals' Found in Nearly Half of U.S. Tap Water, Study Finds