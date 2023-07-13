Tummy Tucks Gone Wrong, Plastic Surgery Addicts and More: 'Botched' Is Back! (Exclusive Preview)

“We’ve seen every complication known to man,” Dr. Terry Dubrow says in PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Season 8 of Botched.

That’s for sure: The E! Network reality show about Southern California plastic surgeons, Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, who repair plastic surgery procedures gone wrong, have handled glow-in-the-dark breasts, a human “Ken doll,” and countless failed nose jobs.

And when Season 8 returns on August 3, the doctors are working to repair a whole new lineup of procedures — some more outrageous than others.

“I went in for a simple tummy tuck. I ended up in the ICU three times,” explains one woman as she shows off her badly scarred stomach.

Other patients show off similarly botched procedures, from a woman showing scars all over her stomach and upper arms, to another with a collapsed nose.

“It’s a lot of scalpels. A lot of needles. And a lot of blood,” Dr. Dubrow is shown telling one patient. “Now am I scaring you?”

When the patient says, “Yeah,” he replies, “Good.”

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif. Trae Patton/E! Entertainment



Things do get scary during some procedures: During one surgery, the doctors mention, “We’re going to have to amputate.” Another patient’s stats drop during surgery, forcing the doctors to clear the emergency room.

Then there are the plastic surgery addicts, like one man who proudly proclaims, “I’ve had 25 procedures and I’ve spent over $250,000” while showing off lip fillers and strutting in vinyl pants that appear to show off the results of an enhancement procedure on his derriere.

There are moments of levity as well, such as one patient gushing to the doctors, “You guys are so handsome. I’m just, like, dying over you guys.”

“I’m the creamed corn to your potatoes,” jokes Dr. Dubrow, earning a cheerful, “Whoo!” from Dr. Nassif.

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif. Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment



The new season also promises more amazing restorative procedures, with one woman, who appears to have had a repaired breast augmentation, tearfully telling the doctors ,“Thank you so much.”

“It’s a little bit of a miracle,” the doctors tell another woman as she reviews the results of her procedure.

“Will you be my hero?” still another patient asks the doctors.

But no matter how tense — or emotional — things get, the doctors never fail to keep each other in line with a little friendly banter.

“No matter what anyone says about you, you’re not that stupid,” Dr. Dubrow tells Dr. Nassif at the end of the clip, giving him a good-natured fist bump.

“It’s good to be good-looking and kind of smart,” he replies.

“Okay, now you lost me,” Dr. Dubrow retorts.

Botched premieres August 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

