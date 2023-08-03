Boston Animal Rescue Helps Two 30-Lb. Shelter Cats Get Healthy Ahead of Adoption

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is helping cats Maleficent and King lose weight at a healthy and safe rate before the pets find homes

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 3, 2023 06:20PM EDT
Animal Rescue League of Boston
Photo:

Animal Rescue League of Boston

Two felines are getting extra love to help them lose extra weight.

The cats — Maleficent, a 3-year-old female cat, and King, a 7-year-old male feline, recently arrived at the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), according to a news release from the organization.

Maleficent and King aren't available for adoption yet, because ARL's employees and volunteers are determined to help the pets reach a healthy weight. The felines arrived at the shelter three times the weight ARL recommends for a healthy cat, with Maleficent at 30 pounds and King at 33 pounds.

Due to their weight, the felines have faced several difficulties. The cats are too large to groom themselves and are "relatively immobile," the Boston organization shared on its website.

Unfortunately, the cats developed "painful mats" in their fur due to their inability to self-groom and are at risk "for diabetes, high blood pressure, renal disease, and respiratory disease."

Animal Rescue League of Boston
Maleficent the cat.

Animal Rescue League of Boston

The nonprofit added, "Like humans, excessive weight gain for animals can be extremely detrimental to their overall health and well-being."

Once Maleficent and King settled into ARL, staff members and volunteers went to work, making life more comfortable for the kitties. The feline duo is now mat-free, enjoying more playtime and access to exercise, and following a dietary plan.

"Following their initial veterinary exams, both cats needed a dietary plan to lessen their caloric intake, and as we all know, the key to weight loss is to get up and get moving," the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in the news release.

Animal Rescue League of Boston
King the cat.

Animal Rescue League of Boston

In addition to losing several pounds over the "past month or so," Maleficent and King have also "come out of their shells" and are showing off their "sweet and playful" sides with help from the shelter, ARL added.

Once the cats lose a bit more weight, they will start searching got forever homes committed to keeping them healthy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For now, the ARL of Boston said workers and volunteers will continue to help Maleficent and King however they can.

Related Articles
Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later
Rescue Beagle Is 'Excited About Absolutely Everything' One Year After Leaving Breeding Facility
Roseate Spoonbill
Rare Bright Pink Bird Spotted in Wisconsin for the First Time in 178 Years
A man's hand is stroking a dog
Petting a Dog for Just a Few Minutes Can Reduce Stress and Increase Happy Hormones
Officer in VA adopts kitten that was thrown out of car window
Va. Officer Adopts Kitten After She Was Reportedly Thrown from a Vehicle
A Hamiltonian beagle dog is drinking water from a bottle.
How Do You Keep Pets Safe in the Summer Heat? A Vet's Hot Weather Safety Tips for Pet Owners
Woman working from home, holding her French bulldog in the lap
Can I Leave Money to My Pet in My Will? A Lawyer's Advice on How to Legally Protect Your Pets
Rescue dogs' deaths
12 Rescue Dogs Die After AC Fails in Canines' Trailer on Way to Adoption Event, Nonprofit Says
a bear cools off in a JACUZZI during a US heatwave
Bear Caught Cooling Off in California Homeowner's Backyard Jacuzzi amid Heat Wave
puppy with cape cod shaped marking
Massachusetts Puppy Named Chowdah Born with Distinctive Marking Shaped Like Cape Cod
Manatees gathered together in a lagoon
Florida Sheriff's Office Asks Public to Stop Calling Them About Mating Manatee Sightings
This alligator, named Brooke, is owned by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and came to the UF Veterinary Hospital for a full diagnostic work-up on July 25
Massive Florida Zoo Alligator Gets CT Scan to Identify Strange but Common Problem
dog bite prevention
How Do You Prevent Stress-Induced Biting in Dogs? An Expert Trainer's Advice for Pet Parents
rescue golden retriever transformation
Rescue Shares Transformation of Dog Saved from Meat Trade: 'Amazing What One Month of Love Can Do'
for the animals doc
Twin Animal Activists 'Take Big Steps' to Solve Stray Pet 'Crisis' in Houston with Help from Alyssa Milano (Exclusive)
Collage of four of the best Dog Cooling Vests, each on a different color background.
The 12 Best Dog Cooling Vests of 2023, According to Pet Owners
three whales jump at same time
Three Whales Breach in Unison in 'Epic Whale Ballet' Off Cape Cod — Watch!