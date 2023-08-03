Two felines are getting extra love to help them lose extra weight.

The cats — Maleficent, a 3-year-old female cat, and King, a 7-year-old male feline, recently arrived at the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), according to a news release from the organization.

Maleficent and King aren't available for adoption yet, because ARL's employees and volunteers are determined to help the pets reach a healthy weight. The felines arrived at the shelter three times the weight ARL recommends for a healthy cat, with Maleficent at 30 pounds and King at 33 pounds.

Due to their weight, the felines have faced several difficulties. The cats are too large to groom themselves and are "relatively immobile," the Boston organization shared on its website.

Unfortunately, the cats developed "painful mats" in their fur due to their inability to self-groom and are at risk "for diabetes, high blood pressure, renal disease, and respiratory disease."

Maleficent the cat. Animal Rescue League of Boston

The nonprofit added, "Like humans, excessive weight gain for animals can be extremely detrimental to their overall health and well-being."

Once Maleficent and King settled into ARL, staff members and volunteers went to work, making life more comfortable for the kitties. The feline duo is now mat-free, enjoying more playtime and access to exercise, and following a dietary plan.

"Following their initial veterinary exams, both cats needed a dietary plan to lessen their caloric intake, and as we all know, the key to weight loss is to get up and get moving," the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in the news release.

King the cat. Animal Rescue League of Boston

In addition to losing several pounds over the "past month or so," Maleficent and King have also "come out of their shells" and are showing off their "sweet and playful" sides with help from the shelter, ARL added.

Once the cats lose a bit more weight, they will start searching got forever homes committed to keeping them healthy.

For now, the ARL of Boston said workers and volunteers will continue to help Maleficent and King however they can.

