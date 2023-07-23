This Newly Released Sling Bag That's the 'Perfect Size' Is Already Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale

In case you haven’t heard, crossbody bags have quickly become a coveted accessory, on account of their hands-free design and versatility. Whether you’re rocking an oversized belt bag like Kate Hudson’s or a crossbody belt bag hybrid like Jennifer Lawrence’s, these bags are a stylish and practical choice.

That’s why we’re eyeing the just-dropped Bostanten Sling Bag, which is trending on Amazon right now. It’s already claimed the number spot on the site’s fashion waist packs new releases chart and is popular on the clothing, jewelry, and shoe new releases chart. As if that wasn’t reason enough to snag one for yourself, the sling bag is also currently on sale thanks to a clickable coupon in the product description.

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Beige

Amazon

The cute bag is made from soft leather and the minimalist style pairs well with just about any outfit. It measures 3.2 by 6.7 by 10.2 inches and weighs less than a pound, so the crossbody is seriously lightweight and easy to carry around.

It has five pockets and five card slots to hold your ID, wallet, phone, keys, and other small items. There’s also a detachable adjustable shoulder strap that clips on both sides of the bag and extends up to 48 inches. Plus, it has a hole for headphone cables, so you can listen to your music while your phone stays safely tucked inside.

The Bostanten Sling Bag is available in five neutral colors, including black, beige, and white. It also comes in a slightly smaller size, which has four pockets and a geometric floral crossbody strap.

The crossbody bag doesn’t have many reviews yet since it hasn’t been available for that long, but it’s received an average 4.6-star rating. Shoppers who have left five-star reviews are loving the bag’s design and material, with one saying that it “looks expensive.”



Another customer wrote that the sling bag is the “perfect size.” They continued, “I had a bigger purse that I was sick of carrying around and wanted something cute and smaller… Everything I need, including my full-size wallet, fits perfectly!”

Whether you’re looking to replace your bag with a new hands-free option or are in need of a functional accessory, the Bostanten Sling Bag is an obvious choice. Be sure to click on the on-site coupon to score $5 off and shop more colors below.

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Black

Amazon

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Camel Brown

Amazon

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Cloud Gray

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.