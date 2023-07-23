This Newly Released Sling Bag That's the 'Perfect Size' Is Already Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale

Snag one for yourself today for $21

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bostanten Sling Bag Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

In case you haven’t heard, crossbody bags have quickly become a coveted accessory, on account of their hands-free design and versatility. Whether you’re rocking an oversized belt bag like Kate Hudson’s or a crossbody belt bag hybrid like Jennifer Lawrence’s, these bags are a stylish and practical choice.

That’s why we’re eyeing the just-dropped Bostanten Sling Bag, which is trending on Amazon right now. It’s already claimed the number spot on the site’s fashion waist packs new releases chart and is popular on the clothing, jewelry, and shoe new releases chart. As if that wasn’t reason enough to snag one for yourself, the sling bag is also currently on sale thanks to a clickable coupon in the product description.

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Beige

Amazon BOSTANTEN Small Sling Bag

Amazon

The cute bag is made from soft leather and the minimalist style pairs well with just about any outfit. It measures 3.2 by 6.7 by 10.2 inches and weighs less than a pound, so the crossbody is seriously lightweight and easy to carry around.

It has five pockets and five card slots to hold your ID, wallet, phone, keys, and other small items. There’s also a detachable adjustable shoulder strap that clips on both sides of the bag and extends up to 48 inches. Plus, it has a hole for headphone cables, so you can listen to your music while your phone stays safely tucked inside. 

The Bostanten Sling Bag is available in five neutral colors, including black, beige, and white. It also comes in a slightly smaller size, which has four pockets and a geometric floral crossbody strap.

The crossbody bag doesn’t have many reviews yet since it hasn’t been available for that long, but it’s received an average 4.6-star rating. Shoppers who have left five-star reviews are loving the bag’s design and material, with one saying that it “looks expensive.” 

Another customer wrote that the sling bag is the “perfect size.” They continued, “I had a bigger purse that I was sick of carrying around and wanted something cute and smaller… Everything I need, including my full-size wallet, fits perfectly!”

Whether you’re looking to replace your bag with a new hands-free option or are in need of a functional accessory, the Bostanten Sling Bag is an obvious choice. Be sure to click on the on-site coupon to score $5 off and shop more colors below.

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Black

Amazon BOSTANTEN Small Sling Bag

Amazon

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Camel Brown

Amazon BOSTANTEN Small Sling Bag

Amazon

Bostanten Small Sling Bag in Cloud Gray

Amazon BOSTANTEN Small Sling Bag

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Car Vacuums
All of These Customer-Favorite Handheld Vacuums Are Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Belizzi Turkish Towels Tout
These ‘Absorbent’ Turkish Towels That ‘Dry Quickly’ Are Just $5 Apiece at Amazon
Customer Most Loved Pants Roundup Tout
7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19
Related Articles
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon
Cameron Diaz Fanny Pack Tout
Cameron Diaz Stuffed Wine Cans Into the Practical Hands-Free Bag Style Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello Wear
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10
Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets Tout
Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought These Bed Sheets That Are ‘Cool to the Touch' — and They’re on Sale
Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
a collage of Travel Accessories on a colorful background
The Best Travel Accessories to Make Your Trips a Breeze, According to an Expert
BentgoÂ® Kids Chill Lunch Box Tout
Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Several of the best away travel luggage on a colorful background.
Jetset in Style with the Best Away Travel Luggage of 2023
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 15 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
PEOPLE Tested Best Weekender Bags
The 8 Best Weekender Bags, Tested and Reviewed
Four of the best comfortable heels on different color backgrounds.
The 14 Best Places to Buy the Most Comfortable Heels of 2023
duffel bag
The 3 Best Duffel Bags, Tested and Reviewed
Best Hoka Sneakers for Running, Walking, Strength Training, and Recovery
The Best Hoka Shoes for Just About Every Activity
People Tested Laundry Hamper with two sections
The 16 Best Laundry Hampers of 2023 That Go Beyond Basic