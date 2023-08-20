This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon

For everyday messes, it’s not practical to haul out a traditional full-size vacuum. A more compact device that’s suitable for light cleaning tasks (but still just as powerful) is helpful to have on hand.

Right now, the Bossdan Handheld Vacuum is an impressive 72 percent off thanks to an Amazon coupon that can be applied at checkout. The “very quiet” and “super effective” machine has two modes and can hit suction powers up to 10,000 pascals, easily picking up debris, dirt, dust, and pet hair.

It comes with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust and dirt in front of it. When it’s fully charged, it has a runtime of up to 30 minutes.

Bossdan Handheld Vacuum, $40 (Save 72%)

Amazon

Use the mini handheld vacuum just about anywhere, like car interiors, couch cushions, and high-pile carpets. It comes with a couch brush and a 2-in-1 crevice and brush tool, which get into nooks and crannies of couch cushions and car seats. And once the dust cup is filled, you simply twist off the dust cap, detach the HEPA filter, and dump it to empty.

Hundreds of Amazon customers have given this cordless vacuum a five-star rating. Users dish out praise for the cleaning device in reviews, noting they use it “every day” and that it’s “perfect for quick cleanups.”

One shopper deemed it “the best handheld ever.” They wrote, “This lightweight picker upper is amazing… I can pick up crumbs on my kitchen floor super fast and haven’t had to sweep the floor at all since I got this. Wish I’d bought it sooner.”

Another user stated: It really picks up dirt… Unlike others I've owned. Suction power is good for hairs, counter debris, etc.”

A third user explained how they’ve had multiple handheld vacuums and haven’t found one up to par — until this one. “I have tried numerous portable vacuum cleaners that have all eventually ended up in the trash.” They added, “This little vacuum is amazing, powerful yet quiet,” and ended their review by sharing, “You won’t be disappointed with this little jewel.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bossdan Handheld Vacuum while it’s just $40, then check out more floor cleaners on sale with major discounts below.

