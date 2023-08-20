Lifestyle Home This ‘Little Jewel’ of a Handheld Vacuum Is 72% Off Today at Amazon “This lightweight picker upper is amazing” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 20, 2023 07:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon For everyday messes, it’s not practical to haul out a traditional full-size vacuum. A more compact device that’s suitable for light cleaning tasks (but still just as powerful) is helpful to have on hand. Right now, the Bossdan Handheld Vacuum is an impressive 72 percent off thanks to an Amazon coupon that can be applied at checkout. The “very quiet” and “super effective” machine has two modes and can hit suction powers up to 10,000 pascals, easily picking up debris, dirt, dust, and pet hair. It comes with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate fine dust and dirt in front of it. When it’s fully charged, it has a runtime of up to 30 minutes. Bossdan Handheld Vacuum, $40 (Save 72%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $143 $40 The 10 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023 That Will Do All of the Hard Work for You Use the mini handheld vacuum just about anywhere, like car interiors, couch cushions, and high-pile carpets. It comes with a couch brush and a 2-in-1 crevice and brush tool, which get into nooks and crannies of couch cushions and car seats. And once the dust cup is filled, you simply twist off the dust cap, detach the HEPA filter, and dump it to empty. Hundreds of Amazon customers have given this cordless vacuum a five-star rating. Users dish out praise for the cleaning device in reviews, noting they use it “every day” and that it’s “perfect for quick cleanups.” The Best Steam Mops for Sparkly Floors, No Harsh Cleaning Chemicals Required One shopper deemed it “the best handheld ever.” They wrote, “This lightweight picker upper is amazing… I can pick up crumbs on my kitchen floor super fast and haven’t had to sweep the floor at all since I got this. Wish I’d bought it sooner.” Another user stated: It really picks up dirt… Unlike others I've owned. Suction power is good for hairs, counter debris, etc.” A third user explained how they’ve had multiple handheld vacuums and haven’t found one up to par — until this one. “I have tried numerous portable vacuum cleaners that have all eventually ended up in the trash.” They added, “This little vacuum is amazing, powerful yet quiet,” and ended their review by sharing, “You won’t be disappointed with this little jewel.” Head to Amazon to pick up the Bossdan Handheld Vacuum while it’s just $40, then check out more floor cleaners on sale with major discounts below. ZCWA Robot Vacuum, $170 (Save 72%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $600 $170 Shark Pro Steam Mop, $99 (Save 45%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $180 $99 Inse Cordless Vacuum, $100 (Save 79%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $470 $100 O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, $45 (Save 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $45 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting Adds 'Ambiance' to Porches and Patios for as Little as as $18 Zooey Deschanel Wears These Pink Beats Headphones When She Wants to ‘Chill Out,’ and Now They're on Sale at Amazon At Tory Burch's Summer Sale, the Best Shoes, Bags, and Clothes Are Up to 73% Off