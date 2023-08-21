'Station 19' Star Boris Kodjoe Undergoes Second Back Surgery in 10 Years: 'Super Painful All Day, Every Day'

"My sciatic nerve has been impacted for a while now … so I'm taking care of it today," the 'Station 19' actor told his followers as he prepared to head into the operating room

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Published on August 21, 2023 01:44PM EDT
Boris Kodjoe
'Station 19' star Boris Kodjoe recently underwent his second back surgery in 10 years. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Boris Kodjoe/Instagram

Boris Kodjoe is recovering from his second back surgery.

The German actor, 50, posted a video on Instagram Friday, sharing that he was about to head into the operating room. He spoke to the camera from his gurney while wearing a hospital gown.

"I'm at the hospital. I'm about to have a double laminectomy, back surgery," he explained to his followers, before explaining that he'd already undergone the same procedure a decade ago.

According to Mayo Clinic, a laminectomy typically involves "removing a small piece of the back part (lamina) of the small bones of the spine (vertebrae)," thereby enlarging the spinal canal to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

"It's my second one in 10 years. The first time worked really well, so now I'm doing it on two other levels: L1 and L2 and L3 and L4," Kodjoe continued. "My sciatic nerve has been impacted for a while now, and it's super painful all day, every day. So I'm taking care of it today."

The Station 19 star also shared a special connection between the two surgeries: "Dr. Watkins, Jr., is performing this one, while his father did the last one 10 years ago. Both are very accomplished spinal surgeons so I feel great," he said, before signing off with, "Talk to you when I wake up."

Judging by Kodjoe's caption, it seems the surgery went smoothly. "Thank you, Dr Watkins Jr @thebackdoctorapp and his amazing staff ❤️ for taking good care of me," he wrote. "Now I gotta rest and heal, then PT for a couple of weeks."

He ended with a rallying "Auf geht’s" — which is German for "let's go" — and added a series of hashtags including #StenosisNoJoke, #SciaticPainIsTheWorst, #GratefulForMyFamily and #GratefulForMyFootrubs.

Boris Kodjoe attends his 50th Birthday Party at Hotel Bel-Air on March 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Boris Kodjoe is recovering after a laminectomy procedure.

Arnold Turner/Getty 

Kodjoe received lots of well-wishes on the post from his famous friends, including actress Tisha Campbell, who commented, "Aw B wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️."

Tennis star John Isner wrote, "Honestly, thought you were indestructible! Heal up."

His Station 19 costar Jason Winston George joked, "Rest up, brother. Get that perfect posture back ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾."

An avid fitness enthusiast, Kodjoe is likely looking forward to being back in fighting shape after he heals from his surgery. The actor and his wife, And Just Like That... actress Nicole Ari Parker, are passionate about exercise and even recently teamed up to relaunch Parker's Gymwrap athleisure brand with QVC.

When Parker, 52, spoke to PEOPLE about the relaunch in February, she noted that "working out comes naturally" to her husband and said Kodjoe keeps their entire family — including their daughter, Sophie, 17, and son, Nicolas, 16 — super active.

"I was an athlete," Kodjoe told PEOPLE. "We do a lot of active stuff together when we're on vacation, hiking and going on zip lines and four-wheelers. Then at home we do cold plunge, which has been our new thing as a family."

The Cold Black star is now nudging his wife to add a Gymwrap men's line. "It's definitely in the works in terms of us brainstorming about it," he teased.

