Joe Goldberg Is Back! You Author Reveals Cover for Third Novel in Series

Joe Goldberg is back.

More than a year after it was announced that Caroline Kepnes' You book series is getting a third and fourth novel, the cover for the next book has been revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a tweet on Sept. 22, the New York Times bestselling author unveiled the colorful cover for You Love Me. "YOU LOVE ME has a stunning glowing cover. 4/6/21," she posted alongside a photo of the book's sleeve.

Kepner's first book, You, was released in 2014 and was followed two years later by her second novel, Hidden Bodies, in 2016. Of course, the series has been adapted into a hit thriller TV show starring Penn Badgley.

The series, originally adapted by Lifetime for season 1 before moving to Netflix in season 2, follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a New York City bookshop worker who becomes obsessed with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). He "invisibly and obsessively takes control" of her life, including murdering multiple people in his path. In season 2 of the series (based on Hidden Bodies), Joe moves to Los Angeles, where his murderous and stalker behavior continues. After relocating to the city of angels, he meets a new woman called Love (Victoria Pedretti), who, like Joe, also kills people for her own gain.

In Kepner's upcoming third novel, You Love Me, "Joe Goldberg is back. And he's going to start a family — even if it kills him," a description for the book explains.

"Joe Goldberg is done with cities, done with the muck and the posers, done with Love. Now, he's saying hello to nature, to simple pleasures on a cozy island in the Pacific Northwest. For the first time in a long time, he can just breathe. He gets a job at the local library — he does know a thing or two about books — and that's where he meets her: Mary Kay DiMarco. Librarian. Joe won't meddle, he will not obsess. He'll win her the old fashioned way ... by providing a shoulder to cry on, a helping hand. Over time, they'll both heal their wounds and begin their happily ever after in this sleepy town," it continues.

But "the trouble is ... Mary Kaye already has a life. She's a mother. She's a friend. She's ... busy," the description reads. "True love can only triumph if both people are willing to make room for the real thing. Joe cleared his decks. He's ready. And hopefully, with his encouragement and undying support, Mary Kaye will do the right thing and make room for him."

After the release of season 2, Badlgey spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his complex (and creepy) character.

“He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer! He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed. You can’t fool yourself into thinking that he just needs somebody who’s right for him. Nobody’s right for him! So actually, the ending’s perfect. This is the way it has to be because he has an irrefutable problem and if it was just like, ‘They were made for each other, all he needed to find was somebody who kills people too,’ that’s not justice. I think it’s reflective of reality because I don’t think people who kill are like, ‘I just need somebody who can do the same,’ ” he said.

In January, Netflix announced that the popular series will be back for a third season.