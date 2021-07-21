"I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have," Viola Davis said

Viola Davis to Release New Memoir Finding Me in 2022: 'This Is My Story'

Viola Davis is putting pen to paper.

The Oscar winner, 55, will open up about her life in her new memoir Finding Me, set to hit shelves in April 2022, the publisher HarperOne announced Tuesday.

"I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have," Davis said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. "This is my story ... straight no chaser."

The account will chronicle The Suicide Squad actress' rise to stardom, from navigating poverty and family turmoil while growing up in Rhode Island to winning some of Hollywood's most coveted awards. Davis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences in 2017 and an Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder.

Her forthcoming memoir will be published in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.

"Viola Davis is a powerful truth teller — through her work on stage and screen, as well as in her life," HarperOne president and publisher Judith Curr said in a statement shared with the AP. "I'm looking forward to working with her on a book that powerfully reveals the risk and danger for a Black woman living in the fullness of her talents and gifts — and the reward and freedom that comes with it."