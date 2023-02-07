Social Media Star Tinx to Release New Book as a 'Guide for Women': What 'I Needed When I Was 19'

"It's a true anthology of my dating escapades, an ode to female friendships and a handbook for growing your self-esteem," the digital creator tells PEOPLE of her new book, THE SHIFT

Published on February 7, 2023
tinx and her new book cover
Tinx. Photo: Alex Stone

Tinx is adding author to her resume.

The digital creator and podcast host's new book, THE SHIFT: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself, will be published by Simon & Schuster on May 23, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. In it, Tinx, 32, guides readers to a new way of thinking about life, love, happiness and friendships through her hilarious personal anecdotes.

"THE SHIFT is the book I needed when I was 19 and just starting to learn an inkling of who I am as a person, or when I was 24 and realized that it's not about if they like you, but instead if you like them. Or when I was 29 and realized that self-worth is the single most important thing a woman should focus on," Tinx tells PEOPLE.

As a whole, THE SHIFT "is a collection of my theories, tips and tricks," she says.

"It's a true anthology of my dating escapades, an ode to female friendships and a handbook for growing your self-esteem," she continues. "I want this book to serve as a guide for women who want to take the next step in shifting their perspective on life, dating, relationships, and beyond."

In a press release, Tinx added that if "there's one thing I learned from dating and relationships in my 20s, it's that this period in women's lives needs a major rebrand: from a fear-based mindset to an empowering era that focuses on self-discovery, the power of female friendships, and figuring out what brings you joy."

"I wish I could go back in time and escape the trap of losing sleep over guys who should not have had any say over my self-worth," she said. "I can't time travel, but I can help others avoid the same mistakes. THE SHIFT presents everything I've learned to change your perspective and live a fulfilling life."

tinx and her new book cover
Tinx's The Shift book cover. Alex Stone

Born Christina Najjar in Washington, D.C., Tinx — whose nickname was inspired by the troublemaking character Tinka Parker in the 1998 comedy All I Wanna Do — quickly grew her following to her current 1.5. million when she started posting videos to TikTok in May 2020, as a way to quell her boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As soon as I made my first video, I was like, 'This is what I'm supposed to do with my life,'" she told PEOPLE in 2022.

In her videos, she's addressed everything from her lifelong battle with anxiety to the ups and downs in her dating life. But she's perhaps best known for his "Rich Mom Starter Pack" series, which pokes fun at wealthy lifestyles and earned her A-list fans like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian.

Last year, Tinx expanded her reach with the launch of her podcast and live call-in radio show with SiriusXM, It's Me Tinx.

"I want to evolve," she said at the time of the launch. "Ten years ago we didn't have TikTok, so imagine what we're going to have in 10 years."

