PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Books of 2020

From Barack Obama’s candid memoir to Maggie O’Farrell’s Shakespearean dream: the clear-eyed nonfiction and transporting novels that helped us through an unprecedented year

In a year like no other, books continued to provide us with an escape from the harsh realities of the outside world — even when the reads weren't so uplifting themselves. Here, PEOPLE picks the top 10 tomes of the year, encompassing everything from presidential reflections and tales of friendship to thrillers about well-kept secrets. Looking for more great escapes? Read about PEOPLE's best in movies, TV and music in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

1. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

Image zoom

One Colorado family, 12 children, six of them diagnosed with schizophrenia: Take that, Job. In Kolker’s hands, the Galvins’ story — interwoven with the science their genes helped advance — is a stunning testament to human resilience.

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Image zoom

In prose so sensuous you can almost smell the River Thames, O’Farrell reimagines a defining event of Shakespeare’s life: the death of his 11-year-old son Hamnet (sounds like ...), perhaps from the bubonic plague. A captivating achievement.

3. A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Image zoom

Showcasing his signature blend of sober self-scrutiny and laid-back charm, the first volume of the former President’s memoirs is illuminating on many levels. Most revealing: his thoughts on family — and the toll the office took on his marriage.

4. What Are You Going Through by Sigrid Nunez

Image zoom

A dying friend asks the narrator to see her through her last weeks, a request that becomes the backdrop for musings on aging, climate change and the underrated gift of attention. It could be grim, but it’s transporting.

5. Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford

Image zoom

Sexually assaulted as a teen at an elite New Hampshire boarding school, the author buried the trauma and tried to live her life. Decades later other incidents at the school prompted this brave, searing and unputdownable reckoning.

6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Image zoom

If you think rigid caste systems exist only in India, think again. Combining sociological analysis and individual stories, Pulitzer winner Wilkerson paints a revelatory picture of the hidden power hierarchies that shape — and stunt — American lives.

7. Writers & Lovers by Lily King

Image zoom

A young waitress mourning her mother’s death struggles to find her path as a writer while juggling two very different men. In the hellscape that was 2020, this thoughtful literary novel felt as delightfully escapist as a beach book.

8. Monogamy by Sue Miller

Image zoom

When the larger-than-life husband she adores dies suddenly, middle- aged Annie is set adrift. Then she learns he wasn’t quite the man she thought he was. Filled with insights into the comforts and compromises of enduring marriages.

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Image zoom

Together, twins Stella and Desiree leave the small Black community they feel stifled by. Then one cuts off her past — and her sister — to pass as white. Their choices reverberate across generations in this affecting story of race and identity.

10. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante

Image zoom

After Giovanna’s father says she is turning ugly like his estranged, less cultured sister, she sets off to meet the woman, and her life is upended. Another spellbinding coming-of-age tale from a master.