Andrea Bartz on Releasing New Novel amid Coronavirus — and Why It's Ideal Quarantine Reading

Andrea Bartz was supposed to see her new novel on bookstore shelves for the first time this week. Instead, the 33-year-old author is stuck in her apartment with her cat.

Under normal circumstances, perhaps the Brooklyn-based writer would spot a reader on the subway cracking open a fresh hardback of the book, or greet a fan at an event as she signed the title page of their copy — a six-foot social distance not necessary.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down bookstores and libraries around the world and cancels large gatherings, the publishing world is improvising and pivoting to new ways of reaching an audience.

“Normally on publication day, we say, ‘This book is finally on shelves, go pick it up,'” Bartz tells PEOPLE over the phone, “but we can’t exactly say that right now.”

Tuesday marked the release of Bartz’ second novel, The Herd, a psychological thriller about high-achieving millennial women who give new meaning to “cutthroat.” Compared to the launch of her last book, 2019’s The Lost Night (which is set for a TV adaptation produced by Mila Kunis), the writer says it’s “night and day.”

“Publication day went as smoothly as it could have gone,” she says. “I was just really amazed at the outpouring of support and people really going out of their way to amplify books during this time.”

While Bartz admits her stifled book rollout is a champagne problem amid the widespread COVID-19 crisis, she couldn’t help but be disappointed after years of work on the project.

“This is a very privileged problem to have, obviously — this is not by any means the same level of seriousness as people who are homeless or food insecure or ill right now or health care workers on the front lines,” says Bartz. “But it was crushing to watch all of the plans I had for the launch of this book crumble in front of me piece by piece.”

Though she had to scrap plans for her tour just days after announcing the nationwide stops, Bartz got creative on how to get word of The Herd out to the masses, booking virtual Q&As and amping up her social media activity.

“I think everyone’s kind of rolling with the punches and trying to work with what we have,” she says. “Certainly, in a sense, we’re very lucky to live in an era when, even though we can’t be together, we can still do author events and live-stream yoga classes and have FaceTimes with our families and be connected even when we’re not.”

More authors will grapple with the same uncharted territory in the coming months as coronavirus precautions become the new norm for the near future.

In one response to the literary disruption, novelists Caroline Leavitt and Jenna Blum introduced A Mighty Blaze, a platform on social media to help elevate new titles and their respective authors who currently can’t do in-person engagements.

“It’s like we’re holding each other’s hands,” Leavitt told Publishers Weekly of how the industry quickly rallied in support. “There’s such a sense of community; it’s exhilarating. People are sequestered but they still need books.”

One certainty about the coronavirus pandemic is that countless more potential readers remain at home, a captive audience with newfound free time. And Bartz, for one, thinks The Herd — its twists and turns set in a women’s co-working space, where people who could work from home opt for the office camaraderie — fills the void for anyone missing workplace dynamics.

“In this particular moment,” she says, “I think a lot of us are missing our coworkers … the interactions and water-cooler chat — and this is an entire thriller about, essentially, coworker gossip and secrets and agendas and dark, dark things.”

She adds: “I had a friend say, ‘I feel like your books are an escape room for my brain.’ I just thought that was the biggest compliment.”

