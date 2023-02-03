The Best Books of 2023 So Far (Updated February 2023)

01 of 15 A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley Knopf This enveloping historical drama set in 1850s Monterey centers on Eliza, recently widowed and working as a prostitute. But she's content; far better to be an independent woman than married to an abusive man. When someone starts killing other prostitutes, she and her best friend, Jean, set out to solve the mystery no lawman seems to care about. Mischievously upending old-fashioned narratives of fallen women, Smiley brings time and place alive. Buy It: Bookshop.org

02 of 15 Screaming on the Inside by Jessica Grose Mariner Books Moms were over-worked and under-appreciated even before the pandemic laid bare the need to reevaluate family life. Journalist Grose weaves together history, memoir and interviews

with hundreds of women to persuasively propose a saner future for all. Buy It: Bookshop.org

03 of 15 Scatterlings by Rešoketšwe Manenzhe Harper In 1927 South Africa, an unhappily married couple find their family endangered by the new so-called Immorality Act, which outlaws sex between the races. This haunting debut chronicles the lives of Alisa, Abram and daughter Dido during the chilling

early steps toward apartheid. Buy It: Bookshop.org

04 of 15 The Circus Train by Amita Parikh G.P. Putnam's Sons Parikh's debut is a sweeping love story set amid a traveling circus and the horrors of WWII. Young, disabled Lena, the daughter of haunted illusionist Theo, falls in love with another outsider, tortured Jewish refugee Alexandre. As the Nazis encroach, the performers struggle to survive betrayals and

heartbreaking loss, all leading to a spinning-plates grand finale with an irresistible message: Finding your true self (and true love) is the greatest wonder of all. Buy It: Bookshop.org

05 of 15 The Villa by Rachel Hawkins St. Martin's Press After her marriage collapses, Emily and her "bestie" decide to vacation in an Italian villa known for a gruesome 1974 murder. Flashing between past and present, Hawkins weaves an engrossing tale about betrayal, sisterhood and the power of telling your own story. Captivating! Buy It: Bookshop.org

06 of 15 The Color of Family by Jerry McGill Little A In sparkling slivers of stories set from the 1960s to the early 2000s, fortune batters a wealthy Black family of Connecticut, whose six children initially seem set for stardom in sports and beyond. A car wreck, a drug bust, illicit passions and long-kept secrets will change all that. Buy It: Bookshop.org

07 of 15 Sam by Allegra Goodman The Dial Press An irresistible coming-of-age portrait of Sam, a young rock climber torn between achieving the better life her financially struggling mom pushes and embracing the reckless freedom of her adored but mostly absent addict dad. But what about what Sam wants for herself? A profound and gorgeously written gem about the tough, tender route Sam must navigate—grappling with friendships, love, insecurities and burgeoning womanhood—to chart her own course. Buy It: Bookshop.org

08 of 15 Small World by Laura Zigman Ecco Growing up with a disabled middle sister who died young has left siblings Joyce and Lydia Mellishman fragile and distant in adulthood. When both women divorce and move in together, red flags are everywhere. Zigman's quirky novel confronts the most painful family issues and is equally knowing—and funny—about what brings comfort and grace. Buy It: Bookshop.org

09 of 15 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Soft Skull Aretha's built a great life as a high-profile lawyer when she meets Aaron, an entrepreneur with potential. As their relationship deepens, his preparation-obsessed housemates push Aretha down a darker path. Cauley's sharp wit tracks Aretha's descent into survival mode. Buy It: Bookshop.org

10 of 15 Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey HarperCollins Ph.D. student Maggie is a bit of a mess. Only 29 and divorced after 608 days of marriage, she finds comfort in late-night burgers, a fantasy of encountering her ex while she's out with Harry Styles, and the transient pleasure of dating apps. Meanwhile, her friends remind her to shower and try to persuade her not to bleach her hair. This savvy TV writer's debut novel is a cringe-filled, funny—and surprisingly poignant—look at one woman's self-discovery after heartbreak. Buy It: Bookshop.org

11 of 15 Wade in the Water by Nyani Nkrumah Amistad Vividly bringing to life rural 1980s Mississippi, Nkrumah's fearless debut unfurls the fraught friendship between an unhappy 11-year-old Black girl and a White researcher studying the effects of the civil rights movement—but hiding a nefarious

personal connection. Buy It: Bookshop.org

12 of 15 The Chinese Groove by Kathryn Ma Counterpoint This modern coming-of-age tale brims with heart, ambition, drama and a protagonist whose naivete makes him splendidly endearing. Ma thoughtfully navigates family dynamics and first

love. It's guaranteed to have you and the aunties laughing and crying along. Buy It: Bookshop.org

13 of 15 Twelve Months And A Day by Louisa Young G.P. Putnam's Sons A young widow and widower, decimated by the loss of their adored spouses, are unable to move on in their lives. But they're not the only ones. The ghosts of their late partners are equally grief-stricken, but instead of succumbing to sorrow, the spirits decide to matchmake their survivors. Told through song lyrics, emails and four different points of view, this is a tender exploration of finding your way through sorrow, and a heartfelt valentine to hope. Buy It: Bookshop.org

14 of 15 Exiles by Jane Harper Flatiron Books Investigator Aaron Falk arrives in Australian wine country for his godson's christening, post-poned from last year when the community was rocked by a young woman's disappearance. There are clues they've missed, planted deftly by Harper in

the relationships and psyches of her nuanced characters. Buy It: Bookshop.org