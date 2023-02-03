The Best Books of 2023 So Far (Updated February 2023)

PEOPLE compiled the most page-turning, attention-capturing books we've loved so far this year — and we're just getting started

By People Staff
Published on February 3, 2023 09:15 AM
Best Books of 2023 so far
Photo: Amazon (5)
01 of 15

A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley

A Dangerous Business: A novel by Jane Smiley
Knopf

This enveloping historical drama set in 1850s Monterey centers on Eliza, recently widowed and working as a prostitute. But she's content; far better to be an independent woman than married to an abusive man. When someone starts killing other prostitutes, she and her best friend, Jean, set out to solve the mystery no lawman seems to care about. Mischievously upending old-fashioned narratives of fallen women, Smiley brings time and place alive.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

02 of 15

Screaming on the Inside by Jessica Grose

Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood by Jessica Grose
Mariner Books

Moms were over-worked and under-appreciated even before the pandemic laid bare the need to reevaluate family life. Journalist Grose weaves together history, memoir and interviews
with hundreds of women to persuasively propose a saner future for all.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

03 of 15

Scatterlings by Rešoketšwe Manenzhe

Scatterlings: A Novel by Resoketswe Martha Manenzhe
Harper

In 1927 South Africa, an unhappily married couple find their family endangered by the new so-called Immorality Act, which outlaws sex between the races. This haunting debut chronicles the lives of Alisa, Abram and daughter Dido during the chilling
early steps toward apartheid.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

04 of 15

The Circus Train by Amita Parikh

The Circus Train by Amita Parikh
G.P. Putnam's Sons

Parikh's debut is a sweeping love story set amid a traveling circus and the horrors of WWII. Young, disabled Lena, the daughter of haunted illusionist Theo, falls in love with another outsider, tortured Jewish refugee Alexandre. As the Nazis encroach, the performers struggle to survive betrayals and
heartbreaking loss, all leading to a spinning-plates grand finale with an irresistible message: Finding your true self (and true love) is the greatest wonder of all.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

05 of 15

The Villa by Rachel Hawkins

The Villa: A Novel by Rachel Hawkins
St. Martin's Press

After her marriage collapses, Emily and her "bestie" decide to vacation in an Italian villa known for a gruesome 1974 murder. Flashing between past and present, Hawkins weaves an engrossing tale about betrayal, sisterhood and the power of telling your own story. Captivating!

Buy It: Bookshop.org

06 of 15

The Color of Family by Jerry McGill

The Color of Family: A Novel by Jerry McGill
Little A

In sparkling slivers of stories set from the 1960s to the early 2000s, fortune batters a wealthy Black family of Connecticut, whose six children initially seem set for stardom in sports and beyond. A car wreck, a drug bust, illicit passions and long-kept secrets will change all that.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

07 of 15

Sam by Allegra Goodman

Sam: A Novel by Allegra Goodman
The Dial Press

An irresistible coming-of-age portrait of Sam, a young rock climber torn between achieving the better life her financially struggling mom pushes and embracing the reckless freedom of her adored but mostly absent addict dad. But what about what Sam wants for herself? A profound and gorgeously written gem about the tough, tender route Sam must navigate—grappling with friendships, love, insecurities and burgeoning womanhood—to chart her own course.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

08 of 15

Small World by Laura Zigman

Small World by Laura Zigman
Ecco

Growing up with a disabled middle sister who died young has left siblings Joyce and Lydia Mellishman fragile and distant in adulthood. When both women divorce and move in together, red flags are everywhere. Zigman's quirky novel confronts the most painful family issues and is equally knowing—and funny—about what brings comfort and grace.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

09 of 15

The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley

The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Soft Skull

Aretha's built a great life as a high-profile lawyer when she meets Aaron, an entrepreneur with potential. As their relationship deepens, his preparation-obsessed housemates push Aretha down a darker path. Cauley's sharp wit tracks Aretha's descent into survival mode.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

10 of 15

Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey

REALLY GOOD, ACTUALLY by Monica Heisey
HarperCollins

Ph.D. student Maggie is a bit of a mess. Only 29 and divorced after 608 days of marriage, she finds comfort in late-night burgers, a fantasy of encountering her ex while she's out with Harry Styles, and the transient pleasure of dating apps. Meanwhile, her friends remind her to shower and try to persuade her not to bleach her hair. This savvy TV writer's debut novel is a cringe-filled, funny—and surprisingly poignant—look at one woman's self-discovery after heartbreak.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

11 of 15

Wade in the Water by Nyani Nkrumah

Wade in the Water: A Novel by Nyani Nkrumah
Amistad

Vividly bringing to life rural 1980s Mississippi, Nkrumah's fearless debut unfurls the fraught friendship between an unhappy 11-year-old Black girl and a White researcher studying the effects of the civil rights movement—but hiding a nefarious
personal connection.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

12 of 15

The Chinese Groove by Kathryn Ma

The Chinese Groove: A Novel by Kathryn Ma
Counterpoint

This modern coming-of-age tale brims with heart, ambition, drama and a protagonist whose naivete makes him splendidly endearing. Ma thoughtfully navigates family dynamics and first
love. It's guaranteed to have you and the aunties laughing and crying along.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

13 of 15

Twelve Months And A Day by Louisa Young

Twelve Months and a Day by Louisa Young
G.P. Putnam's Sons

A young widow and widower, decimated by the loss of their adored spouses, are unable to move on in their lives. But they're not the only ones. The ghosts of their late partners are equally grief-stricken, but instead of succumbing to sorrow, the spirits decide to matchmake their survivors. Told through song lyrics, emails and four different points of view, this is a tender exploration of finding your way through sorrow, and a heartfelt valentine to hope.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

14 of 15

Exiles by Jane Harper

Exiles: A Novel by Jane Harper
Flatiron Books

Investigator Aaron Falk arrives in Australian wine country for his godson's christening, post-poned from last year when the community was rocked by a young woman's disappearance. There are clues they've missed, planted deftly by Harper in
the relationships and psyches of her nuanced characters.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

15 of 15

This Other Eden by Paul Harding

This Other Eden: A Novel by Paul Harding
W. W. Norton & Company

Apple Island's mixed-race community ignored the outside world until, in 1912, the state of Maine—impelled by misguided faith and supremacist pseudoscience—evicted the residents. At the center: a schoolteacher tries to help a talented young artist, even as his prejudices seal the islander's fates.

Buy It: Bookshop.org

Related Articles
Ginny & Georgia
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
The new memoir from V (formerly Eve Ensler), creator of The Vagina Monologues _ Reckoning (January 31)
V (Formerly Eve Ensler) Processes Her Collected Pain and Horrors Witnessed in New Book 'Reckoning'
Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) attends Atlanta Masquerade Gala at Revel on October 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sen. Raphael Warnock's New Children's Book Celebrates 'Preparation and Purpose'
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
shania twain hair changes
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything We Know So Far
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
BOOKS Top 10 Picks
PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Books of 2022
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13716304zh) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, in Los Angeles 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 15 Jan 2023 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13713375ir) Amanda Seyfried 28th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2023 Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *13108156ay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Billy Porter HONORÉE FANONNE JEFFERS
These Contemporary Black Authors Are Loved by Kerry Washington, Barack Obama and More
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter