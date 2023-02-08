10 New(ish) Books for Black History Month

01 of 10 'African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song' edited by Kevin Young Amazon This monumental anthology, edited by the director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, who is also the poetry editor at the New Yorker, brings together an enormous chorus of poetic voices. From the enslaved poet Phillis Wheatley to contemporary authors such as former Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, the collection features powerful and inspiring works about freedom and power, culture and history, love and family. A treasure.

02 of 10 'The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song' by Henry Louis Gates Jr. Amazon Gates, a prolific author and Harvard University professor as well as the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, sketches the rich and intertwined histories of Black Americans and the Christian churches that would serve as a sanctuary for so many. It's a tale of individual faith and hope, but also (and importantly) one of community strength and activism in the long struggle for freedom and equality.

03 of 10 'Black Futures' by Kimberly Drew & Jenna Wortham Amazon As multimedia as a book can get, Black Futures brings together poems, essays, tweets, memes and photographs to tell a communal story of what it means and feels like to be Black today. Like a mixtape, these individual bits and pieces speak to and bounce off each other, providing a kind of kaleidoscopic view of the Black present – in other words, tomorrow's history lessons.

04 of 10 'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent' by Isabel Wilkerson Amazon Where does racism come from? How does it work? What can we learn from studying the inequalities of cultures outside of our own? A lot, it turns out. Wilkerson, a Pulitzer Prize winner for The Warmth of Other Suns, examines the ways our individual lives are always shaped by the histories that have gone before us – and even though it describes an ugly history, the book is grounded in human stories, told with love and tenderness.

05 of 10 'How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America' by Clint Smith Amazon History is often contested ground; people argue over whose stories matter, and how they are communicated. In this personal, thoughtful book, Smith visits the landmarks and museums that attempt to tell Americans the story of slavery. Along the way, he talks to all kinds of people, encountering moments of anger and denial as well as sparks of hope, humanity and grace.

06 of 10 'Ida B the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells' by Michelle Duster Amazon Ida B. Wells was a pioneering journalist – she was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize in 2020 – whose brave and often dangerous reporting helped expose the horrors of lynching. In this graphic biography, Duster, her great-granddaughter, paints a vivid, utterly compelling portrait of her ancestor, a heroine who deserves to be remembered and recognized today.

07 of 10 'March' by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin (illustrated by Nate Powell) Amazon Blending powerful drawings with simple, commanding words, March — which tells the story of the late Congressman John Lewis from childhood through his actions during the Civil Rights Movement and beyond — is appropriate for readers of all ages. An inspiring true story of how faith and commitment can overcome injustice.

08 of 10 'South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation' by Imani Perry Amazon A Black daughter of Alabama, Perry seeks to unpack and untangle the history, myths, and stereotypes of the American South. Beautifully written and filled with Perry's eloquent, elegant prose, this National Book Award winner will help readers reconsider a region that has often been misunderstood.

09 of 10 'The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation' by Anna Malaika Tubbs Amazon History is too often taught as a series of actions undertaken by men. In this group biography, the author argues that we understand the importance of three extraordinary mothers in shaping the Civil Rights movement. Without the strength and vision of these three African American mothers, the book asks, would we even have known the leadership of King, the vision of Malcolm, or the clarity of James Baldwin's words?