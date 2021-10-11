"Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics," writer Tom Taylor said of his upcoming issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El, in which the hero comes out as bisexual

Superman Comes Out as Bisexual in New Comic Book: 'Everyone Deserves to See Themselves' in Heroes

Superman is knocking down closet doors with the power of a locomotive.

The Man of Steel's son Jon Kent, who has taken over the reins as Earth's new Superman in the comic book series Superman: Son of Kal-El, comes out as bisexual in the upcoming fifth issue, which hits stands Nov. 9. DC Comics announced the news on Monday in honor of National Coming Out Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," writer Tom Taylor said in a statement. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

Jon, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, finds himself striking up a romantic relationship in the new comic with Jay Nakamura, a journalist. After Superman gets burnt out, physically and mentally, from trying to save everyone he can, Jay is there to care for him.

"I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-el series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces," said artist John Timms.

Son of Kal El Credit: DC Comics

"We couldn't be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," DC CEO and publisher Jim Lee added. "We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example."

Jordan Elsass currently plays a teenage Jonathan Kent in the CW's Superman & Lois, which sees the ultimate power couple (Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch) relocating from Metropolis to Clark's hometown of Smallville, Kansas, with their two sons (including Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent).

RELATED VIDEO: Brandon Routh Says Having Two Supermen in the Room Was a 'Weird' and 'Surreal' Experience

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois," Lee added. "They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously."