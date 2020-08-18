Stephenie Meyer Teases Two More Books in Twilight Saga as Midnight Sun Sells 1 Million Copies

"There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write," the Twilight author said during a promotional event

Stephenie Meyer, author of the mega-popular Twilight Saga, is planning to write two more books in her bestselling vampire series — but it may be a while before they publish.

"There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it's there," Meyer said during a promotional event, according to USA Today. "I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new"

"For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology," she continued. "Mythology is kind of my thing."

The news came just days after her long-awaited companion novel to the first book in the series, Midnight Sun, released on Aug. 4. Twilight, the first novel, published 15 years ago, followed by three more books. The saga follows teenage human Bella, who falls in love with fellow classmate and vampire, Edward. Heartbreak and carnage ensue as she falls deeper into the fantastic vampire world, where vampires sparkle in daylight and battle werewolves and each other. Midnight Sun tells their love story from Edward's perspective. Its publication was put on hold 12 years ago, after an early draft was leaked online, according to Publishers Weekly. But the delay didn't stop fans from pouncing on the new book.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward and Bella in Twilight Alamy

In its first week on sale, Midnight Sun sold more than one million copies. These numbers echo how much fans love both the books and the spinoff movie series.

Nearly 160 million copies of the books in the saga have sold across the globe, according to Publishers Weekly. They were later turned into a series of five movies. Twilight, the 2008 film, grossed more than $393 million worldwide.