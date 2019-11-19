Stephen King Is Now a Funko Figure — and He Looks Like He Came Right Out of One of His Novels

Stephen King just got his very own Funko!

The toy company announced on Monday that the venerable author will be celebrated with two Pop! figures in his likeness.

The first features King in a black sweater and glasses holding a book, while the second features the writer covered in blood with a book in one hand and an axe in the other — a nod to his classics Carrie and The Shining.

While Funko didn’t say exactly when the figures will drop — they are “coming soon” — it did say that the bloodied King figure will be a Barnes and Noble exclusive.

The King figures come the same day as the grand opening of Funko’s Hollywood store. Guests were welcomed throughout the day in five, 75-minute sessions to peruse the merchandise and gaze at the impressive displays, which included larger-than-life figures of Mickey Mouse, anime favorites, Marvel characters, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones and more.

Several of King’s characters have already been made into Funko figures, including Pennywise the Clown from IT and Jack Torrance from The Shining. Other authors, like Game of Thrones scribe George R. R. Martin, and Edgar Allen Poe, have also had some of the toys created in their likeness.

This isn’t the only nod to King’s many works in recent weeks.

On Halloween this year, the cast of The View dressed up as characters from The Shining, IT, Carrie and Pet Semetary in their very own mini thriller movie. There were also references to the author’s 1983 novel Christine, his 1981 novel Cujo, and his 1987 novel Misery.

Other recent Funko drops include characters from The Office dressed in Christmas attire and a Disney villains-themed makeup collection.