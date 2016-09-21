Samantha Ettus argues that moms should have diversified interests in her upcoming book, The Pie Life

Author Samantha Ettus Argues All Moms Should Work in New Book: Stay-at-Home Moms Feel a 'Well of Dissatisfaction'

Are stay-at-home moms just as miserable as workaholics? Author Samantha Ettus thinks so.

“If you told me that you were spending all of your time at work I would say to you, ‘Your life is woefully imbalanced,’ ” Ettus said Wednesday on Good Morning America while promoting her new book, The Pie Life: A Guilt-Free Recipe for Success and Satisfaction. “It’s the same thing if you’re spending all of your time parenting – your life is woefully imbalanced.”

Though Ettus’ book doesn’t come out until next Tuesday, it has already sparked a firestorm of debate.

“I’m already getting hate mail, and the book isn’t even out yet,” Ettus recently told the New York Post.

Nonetheless, she stands firm that women shouldn’t be stay-at-home moms.

“We got to this place in life where we think that women should either be doing motherhood or work, but there are so many other dimensions of us,” Ettus said on GMA. “In working with thousands of women, I found that the happiest and most fulfilled are those that play in six or seven slices of their life, not just one or two.”

The mother-of-three argues that women, if they aren’t working full-time, should work at least part-time while raising their children.

“The statistical reality is that more than 50 percent of women who take time off from the workforce can’t go back,” she said. “They can’t find positions.”

But The Pie Life argues for more than just a career/motherhood balance. The title comes from Ettus’ belief that every woman’s life should have seven main focuses (six, if you don’t have children): career, health, relationship, children, community, friends and hobbies. To prove her thesis, Ettus includes hundreds of personal stories, including some from producer and TV writer Shonda Rhimes and Oprah Winfrey‘s bestie, Gayle King.

For critics who argue there isn’t enough time in the day for all of those “slices,” Ettus provides how-to tips so women can best manage their time. For instance, she suggests running errands within the same area as your work, home and your children’s school. By using these types of tricks she says women can find time for the gym, dates and friends.

“Your entire family benefits when you have goals outside of your four walls. If your child’s goals are your goals, you need to find your own life and fast,” said Ettus in an interview with New York Family. “We want to help our children become self-confident, curious, kind, independent and socialized adults. The best way to do that is to model it at home with the curiosity and drive that come from having a diversified life.”

The reaction on Twitter has been either one of love or hate:



While Ettus’ book is supported by stories about many other working moms, some of her statements about full-time moms are divisive.