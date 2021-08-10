Robin Revealed as Bisexual in Batman Comic Book: 'Tim Drake… Do You Want to Go on a Date with Me?'

Instead of Batman, it's his sidekick Robin's storyline that now has DC Comics fans excited.

In the most recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends, a new chapter for Tim Drake, also known as Robin, unfolds when it's revealed he's bisexual.

The sweet moment has been building for a couple of issues.

In part 1 of the Sum of Our Parts story, Tim meets up with his old friend Bernard for dinner. But their plan goes awry when Bernard is kidnapped by Chaos Monster, according to Entertainment Weekly. Fast forward to part 3, featured in the current issue of Urban Legends #6, and Bernard has been rescued. He tells Robin that he wishes he could have finished his date with Tim, not realizing they were one and the same. Later in the story, Tim knocks on Bernard's door.

Batman: Urban Legends Credit: DC Comics

"Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?" Bernard asks, per the outlet.

"Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that," Tim replies.

Tim and Bernard's romance was hinted at on the DC Comics website.

"Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew," reads the description of Urban Legends #6. "A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it!"

The story creators are happy they can help share this pivotal story development with fans.

Batman: Urban Legends Credit: DC Comics

"My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen," writer Meghan Fitzmartin tweeted on Aug. 10, tied to the reveal. "Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented [artist Belén Ortega] and [colorist Alejandro Sánchez]."

"[Urban Legends #6] is already out and with it our last chapter of 'Tim Drake: Sum of Our Parts,' "tweeted Ortega on Aug. 10, along with hearts and a rainbow flag emoji. "It's overwhelming all the comments and love I'm receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with [DC Comics]... See you soon Tim!"

Tim Drake is far from the first gay comic book superhero. 25 years ago, mutant Northstar revealed he was gay, forever altering the depiction of LGBTQ characters in comic books, according to The New York Times. Other LGBTQ superheroes include Kate Kane (Batwoman), Loki, Bobby Drake (Iceman) and more.

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times, Andrew Wheeler, who is the editor in chief of Comics Alliance, called for more LGBTQ superheroes.