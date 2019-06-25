Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps Says She Is Writing a Tell-All Book

Luann de Lesseps is getting back into the publishing game.

Nearly 10 years after her first book hit shelves, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, is writing a new tell-all about what really went down with her 2017 arrest, and the life lessons she’s learned in sobriety.

“I’ve been keeping a diary of everything that has happened to me,” de Lesseps told Page Six at a Resident Magazine bash this week. “I’ve been sober for eight months, and the therapists urge you to be honest about yourself. But many of the things written about me have been false, so this book is my chance to lay myself bare and also set the record straight.”

De Lesseps added that she has not yet found a publisher for the autobiography, but is considering offers.

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Back in December 2009, de Lesseps published her first book — Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair.

The self-help book combined elements of her journey from working as a registered nurse in small-town Connecticut to becoming wife of French entrepreneur, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, interspersed with life advice and contemporary etiquette tips like “How to make an entrance,” “How to address an aristocrat,” and even “How to disagree politely.”

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Says Cabaret Makes Her Want to Stay Sober: ‘I Get So Much Joy Doing My Shows’

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps Getty Images

Since then, a lot has happened to the reality star. She and the Count divorced in 2009, though her Countess title and role on the hit Bravo show remained. And her second marriage to Tom D’Agostino, Jr., only lasted eight months.

Then in December 2017 — months after her relationship to D’Agostino fell apart — de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. She went to rehab, relapsed (after Alexandre de Lesseps and their children Victoria and Noel, filed a lawsuit against her over an $8 million house sale), went back to rehab, and later struck a plea deal in the case to avoid jail time.

Just last month, the reality star was back in court for alleged probation violations (she had admitted after failing her alcohol test, according to court documents, to breaking her sobriety by “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago”). She remains on probation and is now required to call into weekly counseling sessions, attend monthly psychiatric sessions and keep a breathalyzer in her car, the documents say.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement at the time. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps Janet Mayer/Startraks

As tough as its been, de Lesseps has made the most of it. She launched a wildly-successful cabaret show called #CountessAndFriends, which — coincidentally — is structured with the star reading out passages from her diary.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.