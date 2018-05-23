32 Books on Reese Witherspoon's Must-Read List

From nail-biting thrillers to how-to guides, see which page-turners she can't put down

People Staff
May 23, 2018
<p>Every month Reese Witherspoon chooses a book pick as part of <a href="https://hello-sunshine.com/book-club">Reese&rsquo;s Book Club x Hello Sunshine</a>, which focuses on celebrating<i>&nbsp;</i>women&rsquo;s stories. This time, she&#8217;s the author. &#8220;I&rsquo;m so excited my new book, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/whiskeyinateacup/">#WhiskeyInATeaCup</a>, is coming out Sep 18th, y&rsquo;all!&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BiNDLspnOuy/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon" target="_blank" rel="noopener">she wrote</a>. &#8220;Pre-order in my link in bio! Can&#8217;t wait for you to read it!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;<em>Whiskey in a Teacup,&nbsp;</em>$35;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whiskey-Teacup-Reese-Witherspoon/dp/1501166271/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&amp;qid=1525122437&amp;sr=1-1-spell">amazon.com</a></p>
Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon

Every month Reese Witherspoon chooses a book pick as part of Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine, which focuses on celebrating women’s stories. This time, she’s the author. “I’m so excited my new book, #WhiskeyInATeaCup, is coming out Sep 18th, y’all!” she wrote. “Pre-order in my link in bio! Can’t wait for you to read it!”

Buy It! Whiskey in a Teacup, $35; amazon.com

<p>&#8220;You&rsquo;ve been waiting for it&hellip;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/reesewitherspoon/">@reesewitherspoon</a>&rsquo;s April Book Pick for<a href="https://www.instagram.com/hellosunshine/">@hellosunshine</a> is: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/happiness/">#Happiness</a> by Heather Harpham!&#8221; the star wrote. &#8220;The memoir follows Heather&rsquo;s journey as she gives birth to her daughter, Gracie, who is born with rare complications that leave her fighting for her life. In this battle alone, Heather relies on the kindness of the people around her: friends, family, and even strangers. She ends up reconnecting with Gracie&rsquo;s father, and the way he comes back into their lives will leave you so emotional. The book is equal parts heart-wrenching and joyful, and you won&rsquo;t be able to stop turning these pages!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Happiness: A Memoir,&nbsp;</em>$27; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Happiness-Memoir-Crooked-Little-Semi-Ever/dp/1250131561/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1525122604&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=happiness+heather+harpham">amazon.com</a></p>
Happiness: A Memoir: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After by Heather Harpham

“You’ve been waiting for it…@reesewitherspoon’s April Book Pick for@hellosunshine is: #Happiness by Heather Harpham!” the star wrote. “The memoir follows Heather’s journey as she gives birth to her daughter, Gracie, who is born with rare complications that leave her fighting for her life. In this battle alone, Heather relies on the kindness of the people around her: friends, family, and even strangers. She ends up reconnecting with Gracie’s father, and the way he comes back into their lives will leave you so emotional. The book is equal parts heart-wrenching and joyful, and you won’t be able to stop turning these pages!”

Buy It! Happiness: A Memoir, $27; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Witherspoon shared a laugh with fellow actress Tiffany Haddish. &#8220;This magical unicorn made my day! I want to hang out with<a href="https://www.instagram.com/tiffanyhaddish/">@tiffanyhaddish</a> every Friday,&#8221; Witherspoon wrote. &#8220;Haven&rsquo;t laughed that hard in a year! Check out my story because #sheready.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It !</strong>&nbsp;<em>The Last Black Unicorn, </em>$26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Black-Unicorn-Tiffany-Haddish/dp/1501181823/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&amp;qid=1525122760&amp;sr=1-1&amp;dpID=51vDlsXavUL&amp;preST=_SY344_BO1,204,203,200_QL70_&amp;dpSrc=detail">amazon.com</a></p>
The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

Witherspoon shared a laugh with fellow actress Tiffany Haddish. “This magical unicorn made my day! I want to hang out with@tiffanyhaddish every Friday,” Witherspoon wrote. “Haven’t laughed that hard in a year! Check out my story because #sheready.”

Buy It ! The Last Black Unicorn, $26; amazon.com

<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/eroticstoriesforpunjabiwidows/">&#8220;#EroticStoriesForPunjabiWidows</a> has something for everyone: romance, a murder mystery and family drama,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf_atNshjR1/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Witherspoon wrote</a>. &#8220;The story follows Nikki, a young British-Punjabi woman who&rsquo;s struggling to find her place in the world. When she starts teaching a writing class to older women in a community she once distanced herself from, she finds herself in the most unexpected of scandals. Get ready, book club&mdash;there are so many thrilling twists and turns, and you won&rsquo;t be able to get enough of these characters.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows</em>,&nbsp;$26.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Erotic-Stories-Punjabi-Widows-Novel/dp/0062645129/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&amp;qid=1525122888&amp;sr=1-1&amp;dpID=61Ef-CxEV0L&amp;preST=_SY291_BO1,204,203,200_QL40_&amp;dpSrc=detail">amazon.com</a></p>
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

“#EroticStoriesForPunjabiWidows has something for everyone: romance, a murder mystery and family drama,” Witherspoon wrote. “The story follows Nikki, a young British-Punjabi woman who’s struggling to find her place in the world. When she starts teaching a writing class to older women in a community she once distanced herself from, she finds herself in the most unexpected of scandals. Get ready, book club—there are so many thrilling twists and turns, and you won’t be able to get enough of these characters.”

Buy It! Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows, $26.99; amazon.com

<p>&#8220;Just in time for Valentine&rsquo;s Day, the February<a href="https://www.instagram.com/reesesbookclubxhellosunshine/">@reesesbookclubxhellosunshine</a> pick is here!&#8221; the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Be2_5u3hhZB/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">actress wrote</a>. &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/thelightwelost/">#TheLightWeLost</a> by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/jillsantopolo/">@jillsantopolo</a>is a page-turning love story that spans decades and continents as two lovers try to return to each other. This book kept me up all night, turning the pages to find out. Can&rsquo;t tell you the ending but definitely have tissues close by!! I loved it!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Light We Lost,&nbsp;</em>$25; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Light-We-Lost-Jill-Santopolo/dp/0735212759/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&amp;qid=1525123073&amp;sr=8-1">amazon.com</a></p>
The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo

“Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the February@reesesbookclubxhellosunshine pick is here!” the actress wrote. “#TheLightWeLost by @jillsantopolois a page-turning love story that spans decades and continents as two lovers try to return to each other. This book kept me up all night, turning the pages to find out. Can’t tell you the ending but definitely have tissues close by!! I loved it!”

Buy It! The Light We Lost, $25; amazon.com

<p>Witherspoon loved Celeste Ng&#8217;s novel so much that she teamed up with Kerry Washington to create a limited-series adaption for Hulu. The actresses will both appear in the show, <a href="http://deadline.com/2018/03/hulu-series-order-little-fires-everywhere-reese-witherspoon-kerry-washington-1202336463/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">according to deadline.com</a>. Read up in the meantime!</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Little Fires Everywhere,&nbsp;</em>$27; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Fires-Everywhere-Celeste-Ng/dp/0735224293/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1525123515&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=little+fires+everywhere">amazon.com&nbsp;</a></p>
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Witherspoon loved Celeste Ng’s novel so much that she teamed up with Kerry Washington to create a limited-series adaption for Hulu. The actresses will both appear in the show, according to deadline.com. Read up in the meantime!

Buy It! Little Fires Everywhere, $27; amazon.com 

<p>&ldquo;January is the perfect time to reflect and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/bravingthewilderness/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">#BravingTheWilderness</a> by<a href="https://www.instagram.com/BreneBrown/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@BreneBrown</a> is the perfect book for this,&rdquo; said <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reesesbookclubxhellosunshine/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Witherspoon on Instagram</a>. &ldquo;It really made me stop and think about the important things in life: i.e. having the courage to be confident in your decisions, the importance of connecting with others, as well as being thoughtful and open to having conversations with those who may have different opinions than you.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>Braving the Wilderness,&nbsp;</em>$28; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Braving-Wilderness-Quest-Belonging-Courage/dp/0812995848" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
Braving the Wilderness by Brené Brown

“January is the perfect time to reflect and #BravingTheWilderness by@BreneBrown is the perfect book for this,” said Witherspoon on Instagram. “It really made me stop and think about the important things in life: i.e. having the courage to be confident in your decisions, the importance of connecting with others, as well as being thoughtful and open to having conversations with those who may have different opinions than you.” 

Buy It! Braving the Wilderness, $28; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;It&rsquo;s a psychological thriller about a woman who conceives a plan to manipulate her way into the life of a married couple,&#8221; Witherspoon <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BcaNHI1jUWb/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">said of Constantine&#8217;s debut novel</a>. &#8220;Filled with envy, deception, and power, it&rsquo;s a great reading escape. And there is a thrilling twist at the end!!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Last Mrs. Parrish</em>, $26; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Mrs-Parrish-Novel/dp/0062667572/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=0062667572&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=4af3b3af7d0d2c194c4e9440e99f07c4">amazon.com</a></p>
The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

“It’s a psychological thriller about a woman who conceives a plan to manipulate her way into the life of a married couple,” Witherspoon said of Constantine’s debut novel. “Filled with envy, deception, and power, it’s a great reading escape. And there is a thrilling twist at the end!!”

Buy It! The Last Mrs. Parrish, $26; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Patchett&#8217;s collection of essays &#8220;explores what it means to have friends, fall in love, struggle and succeed,&#8221; the actress said <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BbNAxmMjphL/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">on Instagram</a>. &#8220;Reading this book is like talking to one of your best friends.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage</em>, $16; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.amazon.com/This-Story-Happy-Marriage-Patchett/dp/0062236687/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=0062236687&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=4af3b3af7d0d2c194c4e9440e99f07c4">amazon.com</a></p>
This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage by Ann Patchett

Patchett’s collection of essays “explores what it means to have friends, fall in love, struggle and succeed,” the actress said on Instagram. “Reading this book is like talking to one of your best friends.”

Buy It! This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage, $16; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Sunday morning reading the best book,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BbH083xjSVt/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">Witherspoon said</a> of this collection of &#8220;aha&#8221; moments from Winfrey&#8217;s <em>Super Soul Sunday</em> series conversations with visionaries including Cheryl Strayed, Gary Zukav and Bren&eacute; Brown.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Wisdom of Sundays: Life Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations</em>, $28; <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.amazon.com/Wisdom-Sundays-Life-Changing-Insights-Conversations/dp/125013806X?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=125013806X&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=4af3b3af7d0d2c194c4e9440e99f07c4">amazon.com</a></p>
The Wisdom of Sundays by Oprah Winfrey

“Sunday morning reading the best book,” Witherspoon said of this collection of “aha” moments from Winfrey’s Super Soul Sunday series conversations with visionaries including Cheryl Strayed, Gary Zukav and Brené Brown.

Buy It! The Wisdom of Sundays: Life Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations, $28; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Hoffman&#8217;s latest work, a prequel to her 1995 novel <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Practical-Magic-Alice-Hoffman/dp/0425190374/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1507829384&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=Practical+Magic+alice+hoffman"><em>Practical Magic</em></a>, truly enchanted Witherspoon. &#8220;It&rsquo;s about two sisters and a brother who discover they come from a magical family that&rsquo;s been cursed &ndash; whoever they fall in love with will die,&#8221; the star <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHYfTtH0cj/?taken-by=rwbookclub">said of the tale</a>, which is &#8220;full of magic, love, family, heartbreak and redemption.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong><em>The Rules of Magic</em>, $27.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rules-Magic-Novel-Alice-Hoffman/dp/1501137476/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1507829359&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=the+rules+of+magic+alice+hoffman">amazon.com</a></p>
The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

Hoffman’s latest work, a prequel to her 1995 novel Practical Magic, truly enchanted Witherspoon. “It’s about two sisters and a brother who discover they come from a magical family that’s been cursed – whoever they fall in love with will die,” the star said of the tale, which is “full of magic, love, family, heartbreak and redemption.”

Buy It! The Rules of Magic, $27.99; amazon.com

RWBookClub/Instagram
<p>Witherspoon was &#8220;moved to tears&#8221; by this psychological mystery about two Ohio families. &#8220;Celeste Ng writes with stunning accuracy about the power of motherhood, the intensity of teenage love, and the danger of perfection,&#8221; she <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BY8p2innaQK/?taken-by=rwbookclub">said on Instagram</a>. &#8220;And a fire that destroys it all.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Little Fires Everywhere</em>, $27; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Fires-Everywhere-Celeste-Ng/dp/0735224293/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1505744884&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Little+Fires+Everywhere">amazon.com</a></p>
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Witherspoon was “moved to tears” by this psychological mystery about two Ohio families. “Celeste Ng writes with stunning accuracy about the power of motherhood, the intensity of teenage love, and the danger of perfection,” she said on Instagram. “And a fire that destroys it all.”

Buy It! Little Fires Everywhere, $27; amazon.com

RW Book Club/Instagram
<p>The classic whodunit by the &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BZEmgbNH01R/?taken-by=rwbookclub">best-selling author of all time</a>&#8221; follows detective Hercule Poirot&#8217;s quest to solve the mysterious murder of millionaire Samuel Edward Ratchett, whose stabbed body is discovered inside his locked cabin aboard the legendary Orient Express train. Did one of Ratchett&#8217;s fellow passengers commit the crime?</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Murder on the Orient Express</em>, $13.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Murder-Orient-Express-Hercule-Mysteries/dp/0062073494/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1505747057&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Murder+on+the+Orient+Express">amazon.com</a></p>
Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

The classic whodunit by the “best-selling author of all time” follows detective Hercule Poirot’s quest to solve the mysterious murder of millionaire Samuel Edward Ratchett, whose stabbed body is discovered inside his locked cabin aboard the legendary Orient Express train. Did one of Ratchett’s fellow passengers commit the crime?

Buy It! Murder on the Orient Express, $13.99; amazon.com

Amazon
<p>&#8220;Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later? That&#8217;s the journey #TheLyingGame takes you on,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BXTNkgXB81L/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">Witherspoon said</a> of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lying-Game-Novel-Ruth-Ware/dp/1501156004/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1502729191&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=The+Lying+Game">Ware&#8217;s suspense novel</a> about four high school friends, now grown, who share a secret and are reunited by a mysterious text. &#8220;Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions&#8230; Until the very last page!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Lying Game</em>, $26.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lying-Game-Novel-Ruth-Ware/dp/1501156004/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1502729191&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=The+Lying+Game">amazon.com</a></p>
The Lying Game by Ruth Ware

“Can you imagine something you did as a teenager coming back to haunt you 17 years later? That’s the journey #TheLyingGame takes you on,” Witherspoon said of Ware’s suspense novel about four high school friends, now grown, who share a secret and are reunited by a mysterious text. “Will someone find out the truth? Will one of the women break the pact? So many questions… Until the very last page!”

Buy It! The Lying Game, $26.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>If you liked Witherspoon&#8217;s <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Somebodys-Dead/dp/B01N9P0GX8/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1501521869&amp;sr=8-3&amp;keywords=Big+Little+Lies">HBO series</a> <em>Big Little Lies</em> (and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Big-Little-Lies-Liane-Moriarty/dp/0425274861/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1501521788&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=Big+Little+Lies">the book</a> upon which it was based), you&#8217;ll love <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Truly-Madly-Guilty-Liane-Moriarty/dp/1250069807/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1501521756&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Truly+Madly+Guilty">Moriarty&#8217;s novel</a>. &#8220;It&#8217;s a great summer book about 6 adults, 3 cute kids &amp; BBQ that goes wrong,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BW-f-Plhqk1/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">said the star</a>. &#8220;A real page turner!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Truly Madly Guilty, $16.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Truly-Madly-Guilty-Liane-Moriarty/dp/1250069807/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1501521756&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=Truly+Madly+Guilty">amazon.com</a></p>
Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

If you liked Witherspoon’s HBO series Big Little Lies (and the book upon which it was based), you’ll love Moriarty’s novel. “It’s a great summer book about 6 adults, 3 cute kids & BBQ that goes wrong,” said the star. “A real page turner!”

Buy It! Truly Madly Guilty, $16.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I think you&rsquo;ll really enjoy this exciting and fast-paced story about a pregnant American socialite who teams up with a female ex-spy and a hot-tempered young soldier in the aftermath of WWII,&#8221; Witherspoon <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAsAgpFWm0/?taken-by=rwbookclub">said of Quinn&#8217;s novel</a>.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Alice Network</em>, $16.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Alice-Network-Novel-Kate-Quinn/dp/0062654195/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1499353790&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=The+Alice+Network">amazon.com</a></p>
The Alice Network by Kate Quinn

“I think you’ll really enjoy this exciting and fast-paced story about a pregnant American socialite who teams up with a female ex-spy and a hot-tempered young soldier in the aftermath of WWII,” Witherspoon said of Quinn’s novel.

Buy It! The Alice Network, $16.99; amazon.com

Source: RW BookClub Instagram
<p>Socially awkward Eleanor lives an extremely lonely life until she and her office IT guy Raymond save an elderly man after he falls on the sidewalk. The three become friends and ultimately rescue each other, with Raymond bringing Eleanor out of the shell that protected her from a tragic past. &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/funfact/">#FunFact</a>: At 40 years old, Gail Honeyman&rsquo;s debut novel <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/eleanoroliphant/">#EleanorOliphant</a> was discovered through a writing competition, altering the trajectory of her life,&#8221; Witherspoon <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BUKe3uxlf6E/?taken-by=rwbookclub">has said</a> of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BT4oOSklnZd/?taken-by=rwbookclub">the book</a>, which she is turning into a feature film.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel</em>, $26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Eleanor-Oliphant-Completely-Fine-Novel/dp/0735220689/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497976503&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=eleanor+oliphant+is+completely+fine">amazon.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Socially awkward Eleanor lives an extremely lonely life until she and her office IT guy Raymond save an elderly man after he falls on the sidewalk. The three become friends and ultimately rescue each other, with Raymond bringing Eleanor out of the shell that protected her from a tragic past. “#FunFact: At 40 years old, Gail Honeyman’s debut novel #EleanorOliphant was discovered through a writing competition, altering the trajectory of her life,” Witherspoon has said of the book, which she is turning into a feature film.

Buy It! Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel, $26; amazon.com

 

Source: rwbookclub/Instagram
<p>&#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/Diane_keaton/">@Diane_keaton</a> is receiving an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award today. We&rsquo;re prepping accordingly,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BVF1hPxlgIe/?taken-by=rwbookclub">Witherspoon wrote</a> on June 8, sharing images of Keaton&#8217;s books <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Just-Say-Wasnt-Pretty/dp/0812984765/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497977489&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=let%27s+just+say+it+wasn%27t+pretty">Let&#8217;s Just Say It Wasn&#8217;t Pretty</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Then-Again-Diane-Keaton/dp/0812980956/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497977443&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=diane+keaton+then+again">Then Again</a></em>.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Let&#8217;s Just Say It Wasn&#8217;t Pretty</em>, $16; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Just-Say-Wasnt-Pretty/dp/0812984765/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497977489&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=let%27s+just+say+it+wasn%27t+pretty">amazon.com</a></p> <p><em>Then Again</em>, $16; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Then-Again-Diane-Keaton/dp/0812980956/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497977443&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=diane+keaton+then+again">amazon.com</a></p>
Let's Just Say It Wasn't Pretty by Diane Keaton

@Diane_keaton is receiving an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award today. We’re prepping accordingly,” Witherspoon wrote on June 8, sharing images of Keaton’s books Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty and Then Again.

Buy It! Let’s Just Say It Wasn’t Pretty, $16; amazon.com

Then Again, $16; amazon.com

Source: rwbookclub/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I love all her characters, especially Darcy and Rachel! Emily,&#8221; the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BUPojFcBPfY/">star said</a> of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Emily-Giffin/e/B001ILIC6O/ref=sr_tc_2_0?qid=1497980593&amp;sr=8-2-ent">author Giffin</a>, whose works include <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/One-Only-Novel-Emily-Giffin-ebook/dp/B00F1W0DF4/ref=la_B001ILIC6O_1_2?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497980596&amp;sr=1-2">The One &amp; Only</a></em>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Heart-Matter-Novel-Emily-Giffin-ebook/dp/B003JTHZ48/ref=la_B001ILIC6O_1_7?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497980596&amp;sr=1-7"><em>Heart of the Matter,</em></a> <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Something-Blue-Novel-Emily-Giffin/dp/0312323867/ref=la_B001ILIC6O_1_5?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497980596&amp;sr=1-5">Something Blue</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Proof-Novel-Emily-Giffin/dp/0312348657/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497981438&amp;sr=8-1&amp;keywords=griffin+baby+proof">Baby Proof</a></em>. &#8220;Her books are addictive!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Books by Emily Giffin, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Emily-Giffin/e/B001ILIC6O/ref=sr_tc_2_0?qid=1497980593&amp;sr=8-2-ent">amazon.com</a></p>
Books by Author Emily Giffin

“I love all her characters, especially Darcy and Rachel! Emily,” the star said of author Giffin, whose works include The One & Only, Heart of the Matter, Something Blue and Baby Proof. “Her books are addictive!”

Buy It! Books by Emily Giffin, amazon.com

Source: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Travel writer Lo Blalock is on assignment aboard a luxury cruise and all seems perfect until she witnesses the woman in the next cabin being thrown overboard. Or did she? According to the ship&#8217;s records, no passenger is traveling in that cabin! &#8220;#TheWomanInCabin10 is an edge of your seat thriller set on the most beautiful yacht in the world,&#8221; Witherspoon <a href="//www.instagram.com/p/BQoCQSoD7og/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">said on Instagram</a>. &#8220;Full of great characters and twists, y&#8217;all should <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1501132938/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1501132938&amp;linkId=f3eea9015606c4535933f3f1105612f6">check it out</a>!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Woman in Cabin 10</em>, $26; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1501132938/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1501132938&amp;linkId=f3eea9015606c4535933f3f1105612f6">amazon.com</a></p>
The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

Travel writer Lo Blalock is on assignment aboard a luxury cruise and all seems perfect until she witnesses the woman in the next cabin being thrown overboard. Or did she? According to the ship’s records, no passenger is traveling in that cabin! “#TheWomanInCabin10 is an edge of your seat thriller set on the most beautiful yacht in the world,” Witherspoon said on Instagram. “Full of great characters and twists, y’all should check it out!”

Buy It! The Woman in Cabin 10, $26; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I love this quote and I love you,&#8221; the <a href="//www.instagram.com/p/BQbFyg4gkrh/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">actress gushed</a> of <em>Wild</em> author Cheryl Strayed&#8217;s inspiring and insightful <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1101946903/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1101946903&amp;linkId=ca12150ac4b0eb6e1bf0908e4825fdaa">collection of quotes</a>, gathered from her various writings.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Brave Enough</em>, $16.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1101946903/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1101946903&amp;linkId=ca12150ac4b0eb6e1bf0908e4825fdaa">amazon.com</a></p>
Brave Enough by Cheryl Strayed

“I love this quote and I love you,” the actress gushed of Wild author Cheryl Strayed’s inspiring and insightful collection of quotes, gathered from her various writings.

Buy It! Brave Enough, $16.95; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Witherspoon&#8217;s &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/6qAX72ChZ_/">weekend reading</a>&#8221; is now an HBO series starring the actress herself. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0399587209/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0399587209&amp;linkId=e46749733782eff98a636985a7c7be15">Moriarty&#8217;s book</a> chronicles the lives of three women who have kids at the same preschool. As secrets are revealed, they realize that their lives are even more connected than they think.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Big Little Lies</em>, $9.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0399587209/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0399587209&amp;linkId=e46749733782eff98a636985a7c7be15">amazon.com</a></p>
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Witherspoon’s “weekend reading” is now an HBO series starring the actress herself. Moriarty’s book chronicles the lives of three women who have kids at the same preschool. As secrets are revealed, they realize that their lives are even more connected than they think.

Buy It! Big Little Lies, $9.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;You won&#8217;t want to put it down,&#8221; the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BPNvmDlgf8H/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">star wrote on Instagram</a> of this &#8220;unpredictable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1250105609/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1250105609&amp;linkId=f6587b2e96e9326633a99bebdb7bc083">page-turner</a>&#8221; about federal agent Aaron Falk, who, decades after being accused of murder, is summoned to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend, who shot himself after killing his wife and son. As Falk investigates his friend&#8217;s death, the locals begin to question his own connection to the case.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Dry</em>, $25.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1250105609/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1250105609&amp;linkId=f6587b2e96e9326633a99bebdb7bc083">amazon.com</a></p>
The Dry by Jane Harper

“You won’t want to put it down,” the star wrote on Instagram of this “unpredictable page-turner” about federal agent Aaron Falk, who, decades after being accused of murder, is summoned to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend, who shot himself after killing his wife and son. As Falk investigates his friend’s death, the locals begin to question his own connection to the case.

Buy It! The Dry, $25.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Lib, an English nurse, travels to an Irish village to observe a young girl who claims to have survived on no food for four months. Is it a hoax or a miracle? That&#8217;s the question Lib asks herself, when the child&#8217;s health suddenly begins to decline. Witherspoon called <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0316393878/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0316393878&amp;linkId=ffed8816427a402ef4c8dc437051b9f5">this book</a> one of her &#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BO5ubRMhsE9/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">rainy day essentials</a>.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>The Wonder</em>, $27; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0316393878/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0316393878&amp;linkId=ffed8816427a402ef4c8dc437051b9f5">amazon.com</a></p>
The Wonder by Emma Donoghue

Lib, an English nurse, travels to an Irish village to observe a young girl who claims to have survived on no food for four months. Is it a hoax or a miracle? That’s the question Lib asks herself, when the child’s health suddenly begins to decline. Witherspoon called this book one of her “rainy day essentials.”

Buy It! The Wonder, $27; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Fueling up for the weekend,&#8221; a green-smoothie-sipping Witherspoon <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BLjvzYYAzpG/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">captioned this pic</a> of Chopra and Snyder&#8217;s <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1101906014/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1101906014&amp;linkId=21ad932ed4bddabc5b7e6d86326ec1ed">guide</a>, which includes practices and recipes for living a healthier, more beautiful life.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Radical Beauty</em>, $26.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1101906014/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1101906014&amp;linkId=21ad932ed4bddabc5b7e6d86326ec1ed">amazon.com</a></p>
Radical Beauty by Deepak Chopra & Kimberly Snyder

“Fueling up for the weekend,” a green-smoothie-sipping Witherspoon captioned this pic of Chopra and Snyder’s guide, which includes practices and recipes for living a healthier, more beautiful life.

Buy It! Radical Beauty, $26.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I go back and look at it over and over again,&#8221; Witherspoon said of this book based on Brown&#8217;s blog. &#8220;It&#8217;s laugh-out-loud funny, yet practical and shockingly accurate (Step 361: Don&#8217;t date someone who is mean to you!!) It talks about the mundane (how to clean your apartment) and the big issues (how to choose your friends). A great gift for basically &#8230; Any adult.&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Adulting: How to Become a Grown-Up in 468 Easy(ish) Steps</em>, $15.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1455516902/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1455516902&amp;linkId=3e8dca0f56ab354c32752b0aa857e83a">amazon.com</a></p>
Adulting by Kelly Williams Brown

“I go back and look at it over and over again,” Witherspoon said of this book based on Brown’s blog. “It’s laugh-out-loud funny, yet practical and shockingly accurate (Step 361: Don’t date someone who is mean to you!!) It talks about the mundane (how to clean your apartment) and the big issues (how to choose your friends). A great gift for basically … Any adult.”

Buy It! Adulting: How to Become a Grown-Up in 468 Easy(ish) Steps, $15.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Even Oscar winners can use a little help in the kitchen &mdash; from fellow Oscar winners. Enter <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1455584215/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1455584215&amp;linkId=aeb40efd15c017046497165d2ed189a0">this cookbook</a>, which is packed with quick and simple recipes. &#8220;Trying my best @gwynethpaltrow, to make it look like #ItsAllEasy!!! WishMeLuck,&#8221; Witherspoon <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJgxCaZgGQc/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">wrote on Instagram</a>.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>It&#8217;s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook</em>, $35; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1455584215/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1455584215&amp;linkId=aeb40efd15c017046497165d2ed189a0">amazon.com</a></p>
It's All Easy by Gwyneth Paltrow

Even Oscar winners can use a little help in the kitchen — from fellow Oscar winners. Enter this cookbook, which is packed with quick and simple recipes. “Trying my best @gwynethpaltrow, to make it look like #ItsAllEasy!!! WishMeLuck,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram.

Buy It! It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook, $35; amazon.com

Hachette Book Group
<p>&#8220;What would you do to protect your children? What lengths would you go to? This book explores those questions and more,&#8221; the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BHxXWytAIBt/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">star said</a> of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1250097916/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1250097916&amp;linkId=fe55d7c1f49c93fa279d3373afda145f">Walker&#8217;s novel</a>, which she is bringing to the big screen. &#8220;A dark &amp; twisting psychological thriller that had me guessing until the very end. *Fair warning that this book has some difficult / violent scenes.*&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>All Is Not Forgotten: A Novel</em>, $26.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1250097916/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1250097916&amp;linkId=fe55d7c1f49c93fa279d3373afda145f">amazon.com</a></p>
All Is Not Forgotten: A Novel by Wendy Walker

“What would you do to protect your children? What lengths would you go to? This book explores those questions and more,” the star said of Walker’s novel, which she is bringing to the big screen. “A dark & twisting psychological thriller that had me guessing until the very end. *Fair warning that this book has some difficult / violent scenes.*”

Buy It! All Is Not Forgotten: A Novel, $26.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Move over, Elle Woods. Another iconic blonde is coming to the big screen! Witherspoon is planning to make a movie based on this story of how Mattel cofounder Barbara Handler was inspired by her daughter to create a doll who looked like an adult instead of a child.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Barbie and Ruth</em>, $14.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0061341320/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0061341320&amp;linkId=dabd15bcefb627a66790b24062efe330">amazon.com</a></p>
Barbie and Ruth by Robin Gerber

Move over, Elle Woods. Another iconic blonde is coming to the big screen! Witherspoon is planning to make a movie based on this story of how Mattel cofounder Barbara Handler was inspired by her daughter to create a doll who looked like an adult instead of a child.

Buy It! Barbie and Ruth, $14.99; amazon.com

HarperCollins
<p>Witherspoon was so moved by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0062333828/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0062333828&amp;linkId=b58feef6a9a63ce4684f430d4205c021">this book</a> that she c<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/10y1OSihdi/?taken-by=reesewitherspoon">ouldn&#8217;t put it down</a>: &#8220;It&#8217;s about an amazingly brave group of women who served in a Special Ops unit during the war in Afghanistan. Their strength and courage are an inspiration. P.S. I&#8217;m so proud to bring their story to the screen!&#8221;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>Ashley&#8217;s War</em>, $15.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0062333828/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=0062333828&amp;linkId=b58feef6a9a63ce4684f430d4205c021">amazon.com</a></p>
Ashley's War by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Witherspoon was so moved by this book that she couldn’t put it down: “It’s about an amazingly brave group of women who served in a Special Ops unit during the war in Afghanistan. Their strength and courage are an inspiration. P.S. I’m so proud to bring their story to the screen!”

Buy It! Ashley’s War, $15.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>Ani FaNelli is a successful woman who seems to have it all &mdash; including a dark secret that could destroy her. &#8220;It was the most non-stop nail-biting <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1476789649/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1476789649&amp;linkId=f00eb97cc2aaf8c5b0825a2aa1699610">crazy train of a book</a> with one of the most intriguing characters I have read in a long time!&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/2lu74IihVs/">raved Witherspoon</a>, who is adapting the novel into a feature film.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong><em>Luckiest Girl Alive</em>: A Novel, $15.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1476789649/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1476789649&amp;linkId=f00eb97cc2aaf8c5b0825a2aa1699610">amazon.com</a></p>
Luckiest Girl Alive: A Novel by Jessica Knoll

Ani FaNelli is a successful woman who seems to have it all — including a dark secret that could destroy her. “It was the most non-stop nail-biting crazy train of a book with one of the most intriguing characters I have read in a long time!” raved Witherspoon, who is adapting the novel into a feature film.

Buy It! Luckiest Girl Alive: A Novel, $15.99; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Prepare to be scared&#8230;.Really scared!&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/8gyzkPihXO/">Witherspoon said</a> of Ware&#8217;s <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1501112333/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1501112333&amp;linkId=224dd7104bdd59a0162944771ad15712">psychological thriller</a>. &#8220;When I read this page-turning book about a bachelorette party gone wrong, I almost bit all my fingernails off!</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> <em>In a Dark, Dark Wood</em>, $16; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1501112333/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;tag=people0d0-20&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;creativeASIN=1501112333&amp;linkId=224dd7104bdd59a0162944771ad15712">amazon.com</a></p>
In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware

“Prepare to be scared….Really scared!” Witherspoon said of Ware’s psychological thriller. “When I read this page-turning book about a bachelorette party gone wrong, I almost bit all my fingernails off!

Buy It! In a Dark, Dark Wood, $16; amazon.com

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
