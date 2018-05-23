32 Books on Reese Witherspoon's Must-Read List

Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon
Happiness: A Memoir: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After by Heather Harpham
The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal
The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
Braving the Wilderness by Brené Brown
The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage by Ann Patchett
The Wisdom of Sundays by Oprah Winfrey
The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman
Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie
The Lying Game by Ruth Ware
Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
The Alice Network by Kate Quinn
Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
Let's Just Say It Wasn't Pretty by Diane Keaton
Books by Author Emily Giffin
The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware
Brave Enough by Cheryl Strayed
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
The Dry by Jane Harper
The Wonder by Emma Donoghue
Radical Beauty by Deepak Chopra & Kimberly Snyder
Adulting by Kelly Williams Brown
It's All Easy by Gwyneth Paltrow
All Is Not Forgotten: A Novel by Wendy Walker
Barbie and Ruth by Robin Gerber
Ashley's War by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon
Luckiest Girl Alive: A Novel by Jessica Knoll
In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware
