New Book Looks Back on Decades of Academy Awards Fashion: Sneak a Peek at Red Carpet Oscars

01 of 11 Shirley Temple & Claudette Colbert, 1934 abcdvdvideo.com In her new coffee table book Red Carpet Oscars, author Dijanna Mulhearn reflects on almost 100 years of Oscars fashion, digging into the "why" of celebrities' outfit choices in addition to the what. Following a foreword by Cate Blanchett, Mulhearn writes about everything "from homemade and preloved dresses to ready-to-wear and haute couture ... the commercialization of the red carpet, the emergence of stylists and the radical shifts that reshaped formal dressing," according to a release. Here, Shirley Temple and Claudette Colbert — accepting her Best Actress award for It Happened One Night in a look by Travis Banton — share a moment at the 1934 Academy Awards.

02 of 11 Jean Harlow & Loretta Young, 1937 abcdvdvideo.com Screen icons Jean Harlow and Loretta Young have a laugh at one of the earlier Oscars, in 1937.

03 of 11 Hattie McDaniel, 1940 abcdvdvideo.com In her historic moment as the first Black person to win an Oscar — Best Supporting Actress for Gone with the Wind — Hattie McDaniel opted for florals, including a dress and jacket topped with them and one matching piece in her hair. Here, she arrives at the 1940 show with escort F.P. Yober.

04 of 11 Ingrid Bergman & Jennifer Jones, 1945 abcdvdvideo.com Ingrid Bergman, in a dress by Howard Greer, accepts Best Actress for Gaslight from Jennifer Jones.

05 of 11 Fred Zinnemann, Janice Rule & Sol Lesser, 1952 abcdvdvideo.com In a whimsical strapless gown, presenter Janice Rule finds herself flanked by director Fred Zinnemann and producer Sol Lesser.

06 of 11 Ken Yoshida & Leslie Caron, 1952 abcdvdvideo.com In another moment of 1950s glam, French actress Leslie Caron presents Ken Yoshida with an Oscar for Rashomon.

07 of 11 Ann-Margret, 1965 abcdvdvideo.com Having some fun with the looks of the '60s, movie star Ann-Margret arrives to the show in a peekaboo dress and pants ensemble by Helen Rose.

08 of 11 Cher, 1986 Alamy Cher's mid-'80s Bob Mackie moment was one of the most memorable ever, with its midriff-baring design and showgirl-esque headpiece. Dubbed by some as the "revenge dress," Cher wore it the year she didn't receive a nomination for her work in Mask.

09 of 11 Drew Barrymore & Corey Feldman, 1989 Courtesy Alan Light Looking like they were headed to the coolest prom ever, Drew Barrymore — in Betsey Johnson — and Corey Feldman turned heads in their 1989 arrivals moment.

10 of 11 Jodie Foster, 1995 alamay Up for Best Actress for Nell at the 1995 awards, Jodie Foster sparkled in Giorgio Armani.