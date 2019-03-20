PS, I Love You Author Cecelia Ahern Writes a 'Deeply Emotional' Sequel Titled Postscript

It’s time for PS, I Love You fans to get out a new box of Kleenex.

Cecelia Ahern, the author of the hit novel , which inspired the 2007 film starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, has finally announced a sequel.

“I have BIG NEWS!” the Irish novelist wrote on Twitter last week. “I’ve written the sequel to PS I LOVE YOU – titled POSTSCRIPT. POSTSCRIPT will be published September 19th in the UK & Ireland. I hope you’ll welcome back Holly… & Gerry…& that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me.”

Ahern teased more details in an official statement.

“I’m very excited to share the news that I’ve written the sequel to PS, I Love You,” she said. “It’s been fifteen years since I wrote my debut novel and I relished the challenge of revisiting the world of Holly seven years after her husband’s death.”

Ahern continued: “A deeply emotional project for me, Postscript is the PS to my PS and while it is a sequel, it is also a story that stands alone about living a purposeful life in the face of illness, grief and loss. I hope that new readers and PS, I Love You fans alike will embrace Holly’s new journey.”

Scheduled to publish first in the U.K. and Ireland in the fall, Postscript will release in the U.S. in April 2020. And it’s a sequel that has been long in coming.

PS, I Love You, Ahern’s debut novel, first hit bookshelves in 2004. Ahern has since written 13 novels, two young adult novels, and a collection of short stories, Roar, which is being adapted into a television series by Nicole Kidman and the producers of HBO’s Big Little Lies. In total, her books have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

But it was the story of PS, I Love You —both the book and subsequent film — that first moved fans across the globe. The novel explores the love story of Holly and Gerry, which continues even after he dies from a brain tumor. At first lost in her grief, Holly finds her way again after she discovers the 10 letters that Gerry has left for her.

Cecelia Ahern

Postscript picks up on Holly’s story seven years after Gerry’s death, according to the book’s press release. Having moved on with her life, Holly is shocked when she’s approached by a group, PS, I Love You Club, which formed after they heard about Gerry’s letters. The club members want Holly’s help so they can draft letters for their own loved ones to discover after their passing. Holly is resistant at first, but “comes to realize that when you love someone, there’s always one more thing to say…”

“It was unforgettable to watch the story of Holly and Gerry capture millions of hearts on page and screen, and to see a young writer take the world by storm,” said Lynne Drew, publishing director of HarperCollins, who first acquired Ahern’s debut novel.

She continued: “I know that this thoughtful, deeply emotional sequel will capture hearts all over again.”