The singer unveils his new picture book about what it means to be happy

Pharrell Williams is spreading his special brand of joy in a new way: a children’s book.

The Grammy winner has turned his hit “Happy” (which was featured in Despicable Me 2 and on Williams’ lauded album G I R L) into a picture book, and PEOPLE has the first look at the adorable cover image and back jacket.

“I’m so proud of my collaboration with Penguin and to be able to share my book Happy! with all the young readers out there,” Williams said about the project, which will be released Oct. 6.

“I love what I do and am grateful to all the people who felt that ‘Happy’ resonated with them. My hope is that this book inspires a child’s imagination and creativity and that it teaches the importance of being happy and true to yourself.”

The book will blend illustrations and photos of children celebrating what it means to be happy.

Some scenes depicted: riding a hot air balloon into outer space, dancing with clouds, laughing with emojis and rocking out as a band.