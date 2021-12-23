While movie adaptations often deviate from the source material, people said in a survey that they are okay with a 23% digression before it becomes a nuisance

Americans Say They're More Likely to See a Movie If It's Based on a Successful Book, Source

From page to screen.

In a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 63% said they're more likely to see a movie this holiday season if they know it's based on a successful book.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ThriftBooks, the survey looked at people's thoughts on movie adaptations, as well as holiday novels on the big screen.

More than half will usually watch a movie first, then read the book it was based on to compare.

Regardless of what order they engage with the material, most (67%) agreed the book is usually better, with more men than women sharing this sentiment (73% vs. 65%).

Respondents' rationale included the presence of more details in the book (69%) and the movie's misalignment with their imagined version of the story (57%).

Interestingly, when asked to choose their favorite book-to-screen authors, more men than women named Nicholas Sparks (32% vs. 25%).

While movie adaptations often deviate from the source material, people are OK with a 23% digression before it becomes a nuisance.

The changes that bother them the most are characters who don't match physical descriptions from the book (52%) or have different personalities (51%), as well as a different setting or time period (43%) — more so than different accents (28%) or a different ending (27%).

Another element that can be bothersome? Historical inaccuracies, which people tend to notice more so in movies (59%) than in books (38%).