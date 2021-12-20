PEOPLE Picks The Best Children's Books of 2021

Robots and lost dogs and ghosts, oh my! Ten standouts to enthrall the younger set. Written by Sue Corbett and edited by Kim Hubbard

December 20, 2021 10:35 AM
The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess by Tom Gauld

Fairy-tale tropes are upended in Gauld's charming tale of royal siblings who take turns rescuing each other. (Ages 4-8)

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee

A maid of Chinese ancestry in 1890 Atlanta has a surprising side hustle — as an advice columnist challenging the city's prejudices. (Ages 12-17)

Lotería by Karla Arenas Valenti

Clara has been chosen for a game of chance — the Mexican card game Lotería — in this spellbinding story about fate versus free will. (Ages 8-12)

Gone to the Woods by Gary Paulsen

In a searing but uplifting memoir, the author of Hatchet tells of the harrowing childhood he overcame. (Ages 8-12)

The Genius Under the Table by Eugene Yelchin

What was life like behind the Iron Curtain? Yelchin wittily recounts his hardscrabble upbringing in Cold War Russia. (Ages 10-15)

There's a Ghost in This House by Oliver Jeffers

Now you see 'em, now you don't: Translucent overlay pages let readers join a little girl in a spooky (but not too scary) game of hide-and-seek inside the Victorian mansion she calls home. (Ages 4-8)

Me (Moth) by Amber McBride

A powerful novel-in-verse about how tragedy transforms the lives of Moth, an orphaned ballerina grieving the loss of her family, and Sani, a depressed Navajo boy in search of his roots. (Ages 12-17)

Bright Star by Yuyi Morales

A newborn fawn awakens to a dangerous world in this sumptuously illustrated picture book set in the Sonoran Desert. (Ages 4-8)

Every Little Kindness by Marta Bartolj

This "lost dog" story explains the concept of paying it forward wordlessly, as one kindness leads to another until finally: a joyous reunion between girl and pup. (Ages 5-8)

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Williams-Garcia

The lives of the privileged and the exploited intertwine in Williams-Garcia's masterpiece of historical fiction set in antebellum Louisiana. (YA)

