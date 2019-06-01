PEOPLE and EW Book Expo 2019 Party Photos

Celebrity authors and Pulitzer Prize-winners gathered at PHD Lounge in New York City for the PEOPLE and EW Book Expo party.

By
Hanna Flanagan
June 01, 2019 12:33 AM
Dr. Ruth Westheimer
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, actress Vanessa Bayer and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Artist Rob Roth, Musician Debbie Harry and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor Clarissa Cruz
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Author Candace Bushnell and PEOPLE Editor Liz McNeil
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Television Host Joy Reid and Musician Debbie Harry
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon, Writer Gary Janetti, and Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, and Eva Chen
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard and Author Michael Wolff
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Singer Mary Wilson and Dr. Ruth Westheimer
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard, Singer Mary Wilson and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Author Candace Bushnell
Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Author Candace Bushnell
Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz and Novelist Colson Whitehead
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard, Musician Debbie Harry, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford and Artist Rob Roth 
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
Guests at the Book Expo party
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW
