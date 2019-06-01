PEOPLE and EW Book Expo 2019 Party Photos Celebrity authors and Pulitzer Prize-winners gathered at PHD Lounge in New York City for the PEOPLE and EW Book Expo party. Celebrity authors and Pulitzer Prize-winners gathered at PHD Lounge in New York City for the PEOPLE and EW Book Expo party. More Hanna Flanagan By Dr. Ruth Westheimer Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, actress Vanessa Bayer and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Artist Rob Roth, Musician Debbie Harry and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor Clarissa Cruz Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Author Candace Bushnell and PEOPLE Editor Liz McNeil Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Television Host Joy Reid and Musician Debbie Harry Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Olympic Skater Adam Rippon, Writer Gary Janetti, and Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, and Eva Chen Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard and Author Michael Wolff Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Singer Mary Wilson and Dr. Ruth Westheimer Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard, Singer Mary Wilson and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Author Candace Bushnell Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Author Candace Bushnell Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz and Novelist Colson Whitehead Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard, Musician Debbie Harry, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford and Artist Rob Roth Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Guests at the Book Expo party Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW 1 of 18 Advertisement 1 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Dr. Ruth Westheimer 2 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, actress Vanessa Bayer and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz 3 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Artist Rob Roth, Musician Debbie Harry and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor Clarissa Cruz 4 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Author Candace Bushnell and PEOPLE Editor Liz McNeil 5 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Television Host Joy Reid and Musician Debbie Harry 6 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard 7 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz 8 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Olympic Skater Adam Rippon, Writer Gary Janetti, and Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford 9 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, and Eva Chen 10 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard and Author Michael Wolff 11 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Singer Mary Wilson and Dr. Ruth Westheimer 12 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard, Singer Mary Wilson and Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz 13 of 17 Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Author Candace Bushnell Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Author Candace Bushnell 14 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Entertainment Weekly Features Editor, Clarissa Cruz and Novelist Colson Whitehead 15 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Books Editor of PEOPLE, Kim Hubbard, Musician Debbie Harry, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford and Artist Rob Roth 16 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, Dan Wakeford, and Dr. Ruth Westheimer 17 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PEOPLE and EW Guests at the Book Expo party You May Like Advertisement Read More Stay in the Know Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story Sign up Now Advertisement EDIT POST

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.