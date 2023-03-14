The Biggest Revelations From Paris Hilton's New Memoir, Including How Demi Lovato Helped Her Overcome Trauma

From her most memorable parties and favorite fashion moments, to her leaked sex tape and her IVF journey, Paris Hilton takes readers through every phase of her life in her new book, Paris: The Memoir.

Expect appearances from her famous family members and friends (hi, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie and Britney Spears!) and tales of boyfriends past, plus a lot of gushing about her husband Carter Reum as Hilton, 42, details living with ADHD and PTSD from the abuse she experienced in boarding school. She admits to loving run-on sentences and bouncing between thoughts due to her neurodevelopmental disorder, but Hilton offers an honest narrative of her life from her perspective as the OG influencer.

Keep reading for the biggest revelations from her new memoir, out now.

Dey Street Books

Paris first heard "that's hot" from Nicky Hilton

It turns out, Hilton's signature catchphrase (she trademarked it!) originated from her younger sister.

"I kept an ornately BeDazzled diary in which I recorded all the middle school cheerleader drama and page upon page of ideas for inventions, thoughts about life, poems, dreams, doodles, tirades against anyone who hurt my feelings, odes to whatever boy I was crushing on, and lavishly illustrated stream-of-consciousness stories about wild horses, unicorns, and animal kingdoms," Paris writes. "At some point, I heard Nicky say 'That's hot' and it resonated with me. I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it."

Paris found the phrase "positive" and "unpretentious." "It's like 'I see you'—but hotter," she adds.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

She had a relationship with a teacher in eighth grade

Paris remembers how, in middle school, all of her peers had a crush on a "handsome young teacher" who had a "very Abercrombie" look to him. But Mr. Abercrombie told Paris, "I've got a crush on you," she writes. He asked Paris for her phone number and warned her not to tell anyone — and she didn't.

"Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful, and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood, and special," she writes. "He reminded me that Princess Diana was thirteen years younger than Prince Charles. And Priscilla Presley was my age when Elvis fell in love with her."

One night, when her parents weren't home, the teacher came over to the Hilton house and Paris got into his car. "Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me," the deejay writes.

Her parents eventually came home and caught Paris in the car with the teacher, at which point the teacher blamed it on her, asking, "Why did you make me do this?"

Kathy and Richard sent Paris to go live with her grandma that summer after school ended, but years passed before Paris unpacked that illicit relationship. "It took decades for me to actually speak the word pedophile," she writes. "Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn't go there."

A morning trip to the mall ended with Paris getting raped

Paris and a female friend went to the mall one morning in high school and met two 20-something-year-old men who asked the girls to go back to one of their apartments. The Simple Life star reluctantly drank what one of the guys described to her as a "wild berry wine cooler," and after that, she blacked out.

"I became aware of a crushing weight on me. Suffocating me. Cracking my ribs," she writes. "I felt a jolt of panic and tried to get up, but the impulse was lost, as if something had severed my spinal cord. When I tried to scream, there was no air in my lungs. All that came out was a small, raspy 'stop . . . what's happening . . . stop . . .' until this guy clamped his hand over my mouth — like, aggressively — like, hard. He clamped down on my face and whispered: 'It's a dream. It's a dream. You're dreaming.'"

Paris never told her mom, 63, or Nicky, 39, about what happened.

Paris felt hurt by Pink's "Stupid Girl" music video"

"When everyone was buzzing about a sex tape of a certain teenage girl from a soon-to-be-hit TV show — a girl who said emphatically over and over that she did not want the tape out there — the takeaway was 'Stupid Girl,'" Paris writes of the video for Pink's 2006 pop hit. "The whole video is a not-at-all-subtle send-up of 'porno paparazzi girls' in general and, specifically, me, in a parody of my infamous sex tape."

While Paris claims "there's no Pink–Paris 'feud,'" she admits to feeling judged by the 43-year-old singer."Pink sang about 'outcasts and girls with ambition' and said, 'That's what I wanna see.' But she chose not to see it in me,' Paris writes.

Gotham/GC Images

Harvey Weinstein once made "pervy, weird comments" to Paris

Paris first met the disgraced Hollywood producer in May 2000 at the Cannes Film Festival. She had lunch with Weinstein and another producer, during which she claims Weinstein "made pervy, weird comments about me and my potentially huge future in his world. He was as creepy and aggressive as a person could be over lunch in a crowded restaurant."The next night, at the amfAR gala, Weinstein allegedly followed Paris into the bathroom, where she went to hide from him when he called her over.

"He pounded on the stall door and yanked on the handle, yelling gross, drunk nonsense like 'Ya wanna be a star?' and I was just trapped in there like, Where the f--- is a bathroom window when you need one? until the French security men came in and forced him out of the ladies' room," Paris writes. "He was yelling, 'This is my event! I'm Harvey Weinstein!' but they didn't understand — or didn't care — and literally dragged him out."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Says Fear of Childbirth from Past Trauma Led Her to Use a Surrogate: 'I'm So Scared'

Paris has five cell phones — and one of them she reserves for prank calls

"My phone is like my jet pack," Paris writes. "I have five dedicated phones, separate numbers for work, personal, Europe, prank calling, and one more with a number I give out if people ask me for my number but I don't feel totally comfortable giving my real real number and I don't want to be mean, because I'm a pathological people pleaser. Even Carter can't get me to part with more than two of these phones, and believe me, he has tried."

Paris' parents ignored her cries for help while in CEDU schools as a teen

Paris has talked previously about her traumatic time in a CEDU boarding school programs and even alleged she experienced sexual abuse the Provo Canyon School in Utah. In Paris, she details numerous attempts to escape the multiple "emotional-growth boarding schools" she attended during her high school years and her efforts to convince her parents to bring her home. Paris recalls during one of her allocated 15-minute calls with her mom, she tried to explain to Kathy, "This place is f---ed up! You don't even know!"

Kathy's response? "Paris, honey, I know it's hard. You just have to hang in there and work the program," Paris writes.

"It was scary to hear CEDU-speak come out of my mother's mouth," Paris continues. "I'd been operating on the assumption that my parents had no idea what was happening here. Now I didn't know what to think."

Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Paris turned down a seven-figure contract with Playboy

The House of Wax actress couldn't believe she appeared on the cover of Playboy as its Sex Star of the Year in 2005 — because she had previously rejected Hugh Hefner's offers to pose for the magazine.

"As I got more famous, Hef really wanted me to do a Playboy cover," Paris writes. "He kept offering me more and more money, saying I wouldn't have to be totally naked, just topless. And then saying, I didn't have to be topless, just sheer. And then saying I could wear whatever lingerie I wanted. Even when he offered seven figures, I turned it down, because I knew my mom would lose her mind, and because I had already been branded as a slut after the sex tape."

The heiress explains that Hefner supposedly "got a picture from an old test shoot" to use for the issue. "I imagine it sold well because people expected to see me naked inside the magazine," she writes. "Surprise, suckers. They got nothing. Same as me."

Paris claims Donald Trump intimidated her when she left his modeling agency

"When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with — and when I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the s--- out of me on the phone," Paris, who signed with Paris signed with Trump's T Management at 19, writes. "The truth is even worse: I didn't vote at all."

Paris had an abortion while in a relationship with Jason Shaw

In the early days of The Simple Life, while dating model Shaw, Paris found out she was pregnant. "When I realized I was pregnant, it was like waking up on the ledge outside a fortieth-floor window," she writes. "I was terrified and heartsick. The hormones sent my ADHD symptoms spiraling."

Paris decided to get an abortion and knows "we did the right thing."

"There was no happy little family at stake," she continues. "That was not going to happen. Trying to continue that pregnancy with the physical and emotional issues I was dealing with at the time would have been a train wreck for everyone involved. At that moment in my life, I was in no way capable of being a mother. Denying that would have jeopardized the family I hoped to have in the future, at a time when I was healthy and healed."

Gilbert Flores/Getty

Demi Lovato inspired Paris to open up about her boarding school experience

The mom of newborn son Phoenix wanted to speak out against CEDU, but worried about the response she'd received. But watching Lovato's 2017 documentary Simply Complicated gave her strength.

"Demi shared a painful reckoning with a difficult past; I saw her in the midst of an intense journey of self-acceptance and discovery," Paris writes. "I envied that acceptance. I wanted that discovery for myself. But most of all I was inspired by Demi's courage. Seeing it in her sparked courage in me. Instead of worrying about what it would mean to my brand, I started thinking about what it would do to the troubled-teen industry if I stepped out of the shadows and told my truth."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.