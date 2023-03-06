Paris Hilton Says She Once Snuck Teenage Khloé Kardashian into a Club: 'Your Name Is Betsey Johnson'

The socialite disguised the Kardashians star in a "long red wig and a floppy black hat"

March 6, 2023
Paris Hilton. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Paris Hilton is opening up about partying in her teen years, including when she "tried to smuggle" Khloé Kardashian into a Los Angeles nightclub.

In an excerpt of her upcoming book Paris: The Memoir, published by The Times on Sunday, Hilton, 42, told the story of attempting to sneak in Kardashian, 38, and younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild into a former L.A. hotspot.

"One night I tried to smuggle my sister Nicky, our cousin Farrah and our friend Khloé Kardashian into Bar One," she wrote in her book that comes out March 14. "Khloé and Farrah were little middle-school girls, so I did Khloé up with full makeup, a long red wig and a floppy black hat."

Hilton then wrote that she even gave Kardashian a (fashionable and famous!) alter ego to go along with her look.

"I told her, 'If anyone asks, your name is Betsey Johnson,' " the socialite recalled.

Paris Hilton, Khloe Kardashian
Paris Hilton; Khloé Kardashian. Dan Callister/Online USA; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

When it came to her cousin Farrah, Hilton got even more creative with the disguises.

"I put Farrah on top of somebody's shoulders with a big trench coat," she revealed. "We put so much effort into our disguises, we were shocked when we didn't get past the velvet rope."

The reality-TV-star-turned-entrepreneur remembered thinking, "I guess you need to be with someone famous."

Hilton also revealed that it was during her teen years that she "learned the key elements of partying like a rock star." In addition to staying hydrated, she learned to also "stay pretty."

"Tipsy can be cute, but drunk is gross," she wrote.

And her last tip? Wear boots and comfortable clothes.

"Good, sturdy platform boots — and comfortable clothes so you can dance all night and easily climb in and/or out of windows and over fences as needed," Hilton wrote.

The businesswoman and media personality and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first baby together, son Phoenix, via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively in January amid her son's arrival. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Paris: The Memoir is out March 14, and available for preorder now on amazon.com.

