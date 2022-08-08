'Outlander' 's Sam Heughan Has a Memoir on the Way — See the Cover of 'Waypoints' !

The actor's first memoir depicts his hundred-mile journey through Scotland's West Highland Way

By
Published on August 8, 2022 08:15 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Sam Heughan attends the "Outlander" Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on February 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Sam Heughan revealed the cover of his new memoir Waypoints.

The Scottish actor, 42, is best-known for playing Jamie Fraser on Outlander — but he has also already proven that he can write a best-selling book while showcasing his Scottish pride.

Heughan's previous two books, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other and The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland, both of which he co-authored with his Outlander costar Graham McTavish, have sold more than 500,000 English-language copies.

Set to release Oct. 25, Heughan's new memoir (appropriately subtitled My Scottish Journey) follows Heughan on a path of self-discovery as he explores Scotland's West Highland Way. His trek of nearly 100 miles spanned from his home to Ben Nevis, the base of the U.K.'s highest mountain, giving him plenty of opportunity to reflect on his heritage and the moments that have defined his life.

On March 22, Heughan announced his first memoir in an Instagram post. "Along the journey I reflect on stories from my life, with personal insight plus my hopes, dreams and plans for the future," he wrote. "I can't wait to share this personal journey with you."

*Embargoed 8/6/22 cover reveal of Sam Heughan's new memoir, Waypoints

The book's official cover features a rugged Heughan sitting on a tree stump in the Scottish wilderness and outfitted in a flannel and hiking boots that he's accessorized with a map, a notebook, a glass of dark liquor.

"I'm excited to share the cover of my memoir, Waypoints, in which I walk Scotland's dramatic 96-mile West Highland Way and attempt to climb Ben Nevis, the U.K.'s highest peak, whilst I reflect on the personal and defining moments of my life," Heughan told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "This cover is special to me as it depicts the Scottish Highlands that have given me so much throughout my career."

"In fact, the photograph was taken on the shores of Loch Lomond, where the journey almost ended," he continues. "I can't wait for you to join me on this adventure. I hope that you will find something in Waypoints to inspire your own journey."

As Heughan accomplishes his own goals of connecting with his heritage and publishing a memoir, his charity organization, My Peak Challenge, aims to bring people together as they chase their individual goals. The organization, which Heughan created in 2015, also promotes physical health and wellness. Those who join the challenge are encouraged to live a healthy life while raising money for cancer research, hunger relief and environmental efforts.

The 320-page memoir will be published by Voracious, a new imprint of Little, Brown and Company that launched in 2019. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

