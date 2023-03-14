Olympian Kara Goucher Publishes Daring New Memoir, Detailing Sexual Abuse at the Hands of Her Coach

The decorated athlete was thrilled to join Nike’s elite running team. But soon, she was trapped in a web of emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her famous coach, Alberto Salazar — and had to fight to expose the truth

By KC Baker
Published on March 14, 2023 09:09 AM
Kara Goucher rollout
Photo: Cliff Grassmick

When long-distance runner Kara Goucher found herself at Nike's famed campus in Beaverton, Ore., at the age of 26, she was thrilled to embrace a dream come true. Kara and her husband, Adam Goucher, then 29, both top runners with Olympic aspirations, had been invited to join the Nike Oregon Project, an exclusive, well-funded team led by celebrated marathon champion Alberto Salazar. "There wasn't another program like that in the world at the time," Kara says. "We would be fools to turn down this opportunity."

A lightning-quick runner who would go on to become a two-time Olympian and the face of Nike, Kara had no idea that her 7 years with the Oregon Project would elevate her career to soaring new heights — and drag her into one of the darkest chapters of her life. In her explosive new memoir The Longest Race, Kara, now 44, opens up about how she and Adam helped expose Salazar — the once-beloved coach they regarded as a father figure — for anti-doping violations, including trafficking testosterone. Salazar, 64, was banned from the sport for life in 2021 by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit formed in 2017 to investigate abuse of athletes. In an appeal hearing later that year, the ruling was that it was "more likely than not" that Salazar sexually abused one of his runners during a massage. (Salazar has denied doping and abuse claims, both in legal proceedings and in a lengthy blog post. "I consider any kind of sexual misconduct toward another person to be personally repugnant and to go against everything I believe," he wrote in 2022.)

For the first time, Kara is revealing publicly that she was the unnamed victim of the sexual abuse that led to Salazar's ban. Finding the courage to break free of his toxic grip and expose the truth about his take-no-prisoners coaching methods that she says Nike supported "was hard," says Kara. "But keeping these secrets was like a cancer. I won't be silent. I needed to heal."

Kara Goucher rollout
Courtesy

Running through wooded trails in Duluth, Minn., as a kid in Keds with her maternal grandfather, Calvin Haworth, beside her marked the beginning of Kara's lifelong love of the sport. And Calvin was always there cheering her on. She, her mom and two sisters lived with their grandparents after Kara's father was killed by a drunk driver when she was almost 4 years old. Kara's innate talent and competitiveness led her to become a high school running star. At 15, she met Adam at a national race, later dating him when they were students at the University of Colorado Boulder. They married in 2001.

Kara Goucher rollout
Kerim Okten/EPA/Shutterstock

When the ambitious couple joined the Oregon Project, Salazar put them both through punishing workouts, pushing them to be winners with Nike's support, she says. But before long, their coach's unorthodox methods set off warnings Kara admits she would brush aside. Fearing retribution, she put up with Salazar's inappropriate behavior and lewd comments. In a 2007 incident in Rieti, Italy, and another in 2009 in Lisbon, Kara says he digitally penetrated her vagina during a "sports massage." Feeling ashamed, she kept the incidents to herself, hiding them from Adam.

And in 2010, when Kara was expecting a baby, she says Nike promoted her pregnancy in ads and appearances—but suspended her for a year of pay because she'd been absent from competition. Nike did not respond to People's request for comment. (Son Colt was born in September 2010; she left the program in 2011). It wasn't until 2018, at a hearing investigating Salazar for doping that Kara revealed he had assaulted her. "You could have heard a pin drop," she says. She immediately regretted it. Finally in 2020, when SafeSport began looking into other runners' claims of emotional abuse against Salazar, she realized couldn't stay silent.

She's going public now, she says, because "I want to set the record straight." These days Kara relishes time at the Boulder, Colo., home she shares with Adam and Colt, 12, who is a runner himself. Shuttling him to practice and helping him with homework "is a dream," says Kara, an on-air analyst for NBC Sports. She wants to help others with her story: "I hope it lets them know they're not alone."

Kara Goucher rollout

The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike's Elite Running Team is available at bookstores now.

Related Articles
high school runners
High School Athlete Says She Was Retaliated Against After Wearing a Sports Bra During Practice
Lesley Paterson. Credit: John Seggestta
Meet Lesley Paterson, an Oscar Nominee Who's Also a Champion Triathlete: Inside Her Incredible Story
Cheer Season 2
The Cast of 'Cheer': Where Are They Now?
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assault and Battery of a Minor in New Lawsuit
Nick Sirianni kids
Nick Sirianni's 3 Kids: All About the Eagles Coach's Family
Lisa Guererro rollout
'Monday Night Football' Alum Lisa Guerrero Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage on Live TV During a Game
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Adam Housley and Tamera Mowry
Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley
Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? All About Kelly Stafford
Family Faces Backlash After 6-Year-Old Son Joined Them to Run Marathon
Parents Address Backlash After Completing Full Marathon with Their 6-Year-Old Son
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Parents Say Child Protective Services Visited Them After Backlash Over Completing Marathon with Son, 6
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers