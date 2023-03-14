Olympian Kara Goucher Publishes Daring New Memoir, Detailing Sexual Abuse at the Hands of Her Coach

When long-distance runner Kara Goucher found herself at Nike's famed campus in Beaverton, Ore., at the age of 26, she was thrilled to embrace a dream come true. Kara and her husband, Adam Goucher, then 29, both top runners with Olympic aspirations, had been invited to join the Nike Oregon Project, an exclusive, well-funded team led by celebrated marathon champion Alberto Salazar. "There wasn't another program like that in the world at the time," Kara says. "We would be fools to turn down this opportunity."

A lightning-quick runner who would go on to become a two-time Olympian and the face of Nike, Kara had no idea that her 7 years with the Oregon Project would elevate her career to soaring new heights — and drag her into one of the darkest chapters of her life. In her explosive new memoir The Longest Race, Kara, now 44, opens up about how she and Adam helped expose Salazar — the once-beloved coach they regarded as a father figure — for anti-doping violations, including trafficking testosterone. Salazar, 64, was banned from the sport for life in 2021 by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit formed in 2017 to investigate abuse of athletes. In an appeal hearing later that year, the ruling was that it was "more likely than not" that Salazar sexually abused one of his runners during a massage. (Salazar has denied doping and abuse claims, both in legal proceedings and in a lengthy blog post. "I consider any kind of sexual misconduct toward another person to be personally repugnant and to go against everything I believe," he wrote in 2022.)

For the first time, Kara is revealing publicly that she was the unnamed victim of the sexual abuse that led to Salazar's ban. Finding the courage to break free of his toxic grip and expose the truth about his take-no-prisoners coaching methods that she says Nike supported "was hard," says Kara. "But keeping these secrets was like a cancer. I won't be silent. I needed to heal."

Courtesy

Running through wooded trails in Duluth, Minn., as a kid in Keds with her maternal grandfather, Calvin Haworth, beside her marked the beginning of Kara's lifelong love of the sport. And Calvin was always there cheering her on. She, her mom and two sisters lived with their grandparents after Kara's father was killed by a drunk driver when she was almost 4 years old. Kara's innate talent and competitiveness led her to become a high school running star. At 15, she met Adam at a national race, later dating him when they were students at the University of Colorado Boulder. They married in 2001.

Kerim Okten/EPA/Shutterstock

When the ambitious couple joined the Oregon Project, Salazar put them both through punishing workouts, pushing them to be winners with Nike's support, she says. But before long, their coach's unorthodox methods set off warnings Kara admits she would brush aside. Fearing retribution, she put up with Salazar's inappropriate behavior and lewd comments. In a 2007 incident in Rieti, Italy, and another in 2009 in Lisbon, Kara says he digitally penetrated her vagina during a "sports massage." Feeling ashamed, she kept the incidents to herself, hiding them from Adam.

And in 2010, when Kara was expecting a baby, she says Nike promoted her pregnancy in ads and appearances—but suspended her for a year of pay because she'd been absent from competition. Nike did not respond to People's request for comment. (Son Colt was born in September 2010; she left the program in 2011). It wasn't until 2018, at a hearing investigating Salazar for doping that Kara revealed he had assaulted her. "You could have heard a pin drop," she says. She immediately regretted it. Finally in 2020, when SafeSport began looking into other runners' claims of emotional abuse against Salazar, she realized couldn't stay silent.

She's going public now, she says, because "I want to set the record straight." These days Kara relishes time at the Boulder, Colo., home she shares with Adam and Colt, 12, who is a runner himself. Shuttling him to practice and helping him with homework "is a dream," says Kara, an on-air analyst for NBC Sports. She wants to help others with her story: "I hope it lets them know they're not alone."

The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike's Elite Running Team is available at bookstores now.