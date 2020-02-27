Nikki Bella and Brie Bella to Release New Memoir About 'Loss, Abuse, and Rough Times'

The surprises keep coming when it comes to Nikki and Brie Bella.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Total Bellas twins, 36, will be releasing their first book, Incomparable. The raw, honest and revealing co-memoir that will follow their individual journeys “which began with loss, abuse, and plenty of rough times — leading to all their accomplishments: bringing young girls and women to WWE, transitioning from Divas to Superstars, starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founding Birdiebee clothing and Belle Radici and Bonita Bonita Wines,” according to statement.

“We decided to be survivors and the heroes of our own stories.” Brie says.

“We wanted to show girls and women everywhere that they can do anything,” Nikki adds.

Image zoom Brie and Nikki Bella / Gallery Books

Last month, the Bellas revealed to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant — and due two weeks apart!

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella James White

Brie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband and fellow pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, was “shocked” to learn she’d conceived shortly after she decided she was “meant to have one child.”

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’ “

Nikki said she and her new fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, weren’t trying for a baby, but she had a “feeling.”

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella James White

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” said Nikki, who got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’ “

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” added Nikki, who was previously engaged to wrestler-actor John Cena (they called it quits in July 2018).

“So when I thought it was going to be taken, for me, it was really difficult. I was just like, gosh, I can’t imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. I’m just so family-oriented that I couldn’t imagine not having that family life.”

Incomparable, published by Gallery Books, will be available May 5.