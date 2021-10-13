Netflix Announces Book Club for Its Upcoming Screen Adaptations Hosted by Uzo Aduba

Each month, a book selection will be announced to coincide with the upcoming release of new Netflix content

You've seen the film, but have you read the book?

Netflix wants to make sure its viewers do both. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced that it will be hosting a book club to introduce fans of its screen adaptations to their source material.

The monthly club will be hosted by Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba.

"I can't tell you how many times I've asked friends, 'But have you read the book?' " Aduba said in a statement. "So I'm excited to host Netflix Book Club and bring together loyal book fans, TV and movie obsessives and the creators behind their favorite stories. I can't wait to dive deep into the creative process and what it takes to bring a book to life."

Each month, a book selection will be announced to coincide with the upcoming release of new Netflix content. As participants make their way through the book, Aduba will host conversations with the cast, creators and authors about the adaptation process.

Netflix is partnering with Starbucks to host these interviews in a new social series called "But Have You Read the Book?"

The series will begin on Nov. 16 and live on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook channel.

The first pick of the month is Passing by Nella Larsen. The Harlem Renaissance-era novel follows the story of Black women who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.