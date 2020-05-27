MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Reveals His Secrets to Success in New Book, Big Money Energy

The Bravo real estate star guides readers through his five-part plan aimed at helping them "dominate at life"

Although celebrity realtor Ryan Serhant has certainly made it big, there was once a time when he was making under $10,000 a year.

In his new book, Big Money Energy: How to Rule at Work, Dominate at Life, and Make Millions, Serhant reveals how he changed his life and started succeeding in his career.

"Just 10 years ago, I was making under $10,000 a year. I had no confidence in myself at work and I was stuck in survival mode," the Million Dollar Listing New York star tells PEOPLE. "I couldn’t snap my fingers and change how much money I had in the bank or how much experience I had — but I realized I could change my energy to change my life."

And that change in energy is just what Serhant hopes to teach his fans with his upcoming book, outlining how he went from earning less than $10,000 to making his first million in just three years, right before his 30th birthday.

"In Big Money Energy I guide readers through the same five-part plan I used to create epic changes in my own life," he says. "Big Money Energy provides a roadmap for anyone who wants to earn a better income, stand out at job interviews, shine at social events, crush first dates or shoot straight to the top at work."

Throughout the book, the Bravo star also discusses tips on how to nail a first impression, quit what he calls “low-rent habits,” expand your network (including how to cut off the negative relationships that may be holding you back), set reachable goals, structure workdays around success and growth and branch out your sources of revenue.

"Ryan Serhant is the embodiment of Big Money Energy — his vision is BIG," publisher Mary Ann Naples with Hachette Books tells PEOPLE. "If you have Big Money Energy you never stop learning, earning, and growing, and Ryan does that 100 percent of the time."

This will be Serhant's second book. His first, Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine, was published in 2018 and became a national bestseller.