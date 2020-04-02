Million Dollar Listing L.A.'s Tracy Tutor to Release New Book for Women in Business

Image zoom Courtesy Tracy Tutor

After almost 20 years in real estate, Tracy Tutor knows a thing or two about the business — and now she’s passing that knowledge forward to her fellow women.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star is set to release her first book, Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word: How to Develop the Unstoppable Confidence to Own Any Room, on July 14, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Women’s rights are at the forefront of what’s happening in our world today,” she says. “So it makes sense to me that as a 44 year old woman — at the top of my game in this business — that I share that knowledge of learning how to put fear aside with women that are younger and coming into the business world. It took me a long time to figure it out. I hope the book will help other women so it doesn’t take them 20 years.”

In the book, Tutor gives personal examples of lessons she has learned throughout the years and shares tips on how to deal with things like big personalities, how to respond to inappropriate behavior and even how to use humor to your advantage.

“This book is basic, essential tips for women wanting to either get into business or maybe coming back after having kids,” she says. “I wanted to keep it really clean and really simple. I think that every single chapter serves a different purpose.”

A chapter that Tutor is “super passionate” about in particular is one titled, “Fight Like a Girl,” in which she shares her tried and true advice about countering power moves with your own.

“We touch on that for 20-something pages,” she says. “But I think that there’s a lot more there. So I think I could spin this off into a few different books and take it a lot deeper.”

Image zoom Tracy Tutor Courtesy Penguin Random House

On the other hand, one of the chapters Tutor says was the most challenging for her to write is titled, “Self-Awareness Is a Must.” In the chapter, she opens up about her decision to join Million Dollar Listing L.A. back in 2017 as the show’s first female agent.

“I think being on this TV show was a big slap in the face of seeing yourself as you are, unfiltered and edited by somebody else,” she says. “A lot of people would say, ‘Oh, they edited me a certain way.’ And the truth is, if you didn’t spit it out and put it out there then it couldn’t be edited. So in the last few years, I’ve learned a lot about self-awareness and when to embrace the ugly parts of myself and when to say, ‘Alright, I need to make some changes.’ That chapter was challenging to write.”

Tutor says she knew she was ready to join the show because of the solid place she was at in her life.

“I started the show when I was around 40, and I had kids that I had raised well enough to where they were somewhat independent and I had time for myself to really get back into work,” she says. “That was a big part of me doing the show and saying, ‘I know who I am, and I’m very comfortable showing this part of myself.’ In your 20s and maybe even your 30s, failure is a really tough thing to share with people. I think that’s a big piece and you have to be really comfortable with exposing your insecurities and your failures. That’s part of being on television, particularly reality television.”

Image zoom Tracy Tutor courtesy Bravo TV

When Million Dollar Listing L.A. returns to Bravo on May 5, Tutor says fans can expect “some exciting things.”

“We’re partnering up on certain deals together, and you’ll see a little bit of [Josh] Altman and I taking on a really important historical state in Beverly Hills,” she says. “And you’ll also see me become quite close with Josh Flagg this season. I can’t kick the kid. Even in quarantine, he’s like outside of my house. We’re all growing up. A lot of them have kids now. I think it’s a little less of a pound your chest kind of show and a little more of we’re all in different places now. So it’s kind of interesting to see the show evolve from what it was.”

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing L.A.’s Tracy Tutor Puts Her Home on the Market For $23.9M — See Inside!

Amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, Tutor says she has been hunkered down at home with her two daughters, Juliet, 14, and Scarlett, 11.

“We’re doing a lot of cooking,” she says. “We made tacos together, we made skillet brownies so I had to work out three times harder this morning. We’re doing things together that we haven’t done in a long time, which is kind of refreshing. I mean sometimes out of something as horrible as what we’re all going through, something positive comes out of it. I think people are connecting more with their families and their loved ones. Obviously, that’s always a good thing, particularly in dark times, like this.”

“What better way to reconnect than by sitting down and reading a great book, whether it’s a book like mine or something else that you’re interested in,” she adds. “I personally don’t get to pick up books as much as I want to.”

RELATED VIDEO: Million Dollar Listing’s Fredrik Eklund Closes Out BravoCon with a Surprise Kiss for Andy Cohen

Tutor says that her daughter Juliet will likely be the first of her family and friends to read her book, though she shares much of the advice in it with them “every day.”

“For me, they see me as a single working mom that sometimes has to make decisions to work a little late at night or not being able to pick them up or go see them ride their horses or help them with their homework because I’m the one putting the food on the table,” she says. “We are always having conversations about it. They have a respect for me and understanding. It’s inspiring to them.”

Tutor’s portfolio is certainly inspiring, and she says the highlight of her career has been “transitioning into new developments and being a part of projects both internationally and domestically” as well as “consulting for brands like the Four Seasons and Aman.”

At the end of the day, Tutor hopes the book will teach women “how to leave fear at the door.”

“We all have it,” she says. “We have to figure out a way to experience that fear and then get the hell away from it and continue to push forward and be successful and be competitive in business. I think there’s a lot of women who want to figure out basic steps how to do that, and I think this book really gives you that.”

Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word is available July 14 and available for pre-order on Amazon now.