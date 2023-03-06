Meet the FReadom Fighters Taking On Book Bans and Online Abuse: 'Books Are Not Contraband' 

A pair of friends, alarmed at calls to ban books, decided it was time to speak out to help librarians—and readers

By Abby Roedel
Published on March 6, 2023 07:40 PM
FReadom Fighters Carolyn Foote (black dress) and Becky Calzada
Carolyn Foote and Becky Calzada. Photo: Allie & Jesse

Longtime friends Becky Calzada and Carolyn Foote couldn't sit on the sidelines anymore listening to people undermine librarians. All over the country, a narrative played out at school board meetings claiming that diverse titles are harmful, librarians are "groomers" and children are exposed to pornographic material in school libraries.

After a Texas lawmaker, Rep. Matt Krause, targeted 850 books for removal from the state's libraries, Calzada and Foote, joined by other silent partners, started the group's Twitter account and website, Freadom.us, which offers support for embattled librarian colleagues and guides for action campaigns. Texas lawmakers threatened to ban titles that tackled issues of race, racism and LGBTQ themes—or that merely featured kids whose identities reflected them. Calzada, 57, and Foote, 63, formed FReadom Fighters in November 2021 to rally an army of book lovers on social media and in their communities. Using the hashtag #txlege to gain the attention of the Texas legislature, the group started sharing their counter-message. A tweetstorm of 13,000 tweets went out with this hashtag, including personal stories of books positively changing lives.

"Books shouldn't be contraband," says Foote, a retired librarian from Austin. "We've lost our way in this contentious environment. We forgot what's at the core of libraries: getting kids excited about reading and seeing stories that reflect their lives."

Calzada was in her late 20s before she first came across a children's book about a family that looked like hers. When she read Gary Soto's Too Many Tamales, the story of a Hispanic family coming together to make the traditional dish, "I remember thinking, 'Gosh, we do that,'" says Calzada, a library coordinator for an Austin-area school district. "Sometimes you need a book to bring reassurance and validate."

Most school libraries typically have 8,000 to 20,000 books. Foote says a librarian's job is to partner with the child and families to find the right book that works for them. Libraries, as she describes, are places of choice. "One of the powerful things about books is they are tools for understanding complex issues," says Foote. "If you look up the same issues on the internet, there isn't a container for it. You could end up reading anything anywhere, so books are safe places to understand complex issues."

Both women have faced online attacks ("We've been called everything under the sun," Foote says. "It's scary.") and they admit it can feel like a losing battle—last year, more than 1,600 titles were banned in schools across the country, with Texas leading the nation. Much of the harassment happens on social media or in private Facebook groups. Librarians are hesitant to speak up publicly and discuss the challenges of what's happening around them. Calzada recalls an incident when a parent, unsatisfied with how a librarian handled an issue, escalated with a threat to contact Texas Gov. Abbott.

"It's not just adults—kids are speaking up about how books [on the banned lists] helped them," says Calzada. The pair believe most people value libraries and disagree with book banning. "We're at an unprecedented moment. We had no idea censorship would get this bad—I hope we inspire others to get involved," says Foote.

Related Articles
FReadom Fighters Carolyn Foote (black dress) and Becky Calzada
From an Emmy-Winning AIDS Activist to Librarians Fighting Book Bans: PEOPLE's 2023 Women Changing the World
Reba Has a New Restaurant
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
Matthew McConaughey Rollout
Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Uvalde School Shooting 6 Months Later: 'We Want Their Lives to Matter'
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
San Lorenzo Public Library
A Group of Proud Boys Allegedly Stormed a Drag Queen Story Hour at a San Francisco–Area Library
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
GoFundMe's Year in Help: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Lead List of Generous Stars — and More to Smile About
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware on October 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday about the need for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jill Biden Calls Book Bans Un-American, Talks Possible 2024 Reelection Campaign on 'Today' Show
questlove
Questlove Announces Children's Book Debut with Middle-Grade Time Travel Novel 'Rhythm of Time'
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
'I Want Them to Live,' Utah Governor Says as He Blocks Ban on Transgender Kids in Sports
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at Millbrook Primary School on July 06, 2022 in Newport, Wales
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Shares Sweet Moment with Young Girl Who Practiced Her 'Royal Wave'
Sen. Shevrin Jones
Florida's First Openly Gay State Senator Speaks Out on 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
What to Know About Florida's Controversial New Bill Banning LGBTQ Topics in Schools
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Jessica Knoll attends the Luckiest Girl Alive NYC Premiere at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
How 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Writer Jessica Knoll Found 'Clarity' Years After Being Assaulted at 15
Actor Jensen Ackles (L) and wife actress Danneel Ackles attend the Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2011 event honoring "Supernatural" on March 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jensen Ackles' Wife? All About Danneel Ackles
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on August 13, 2022. - Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power.
In the Year Since the Taliban Took Back Afghanistan, Women's Rights Have Been Erased