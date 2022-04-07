Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Make NYT Best Sellers List for Their Respective Books

Matthew McConaughey's memoir Greenlights and Camila Alves McConaughey's children's book Just Try One Bite both landed on the New York Times Best Sellers list

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey are celebrating success!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pair appeared in a video together showing off their excitement about each making the New York Times Best Seller list at the same time for their respective books.

"Good morning. Read the newspaper. Guess who showed up on the New York Times Best Seller list?" Matthew, 52, asked in the clip — Camila, 40, playfully responding, "No, you are on the list."

"I know, but guess who was on the same list for the first time?" Matthew responded while pointing at Camila. "Two McConaugheys, husband, friends on the New York Times Best Seller List at the same time."

Matthew's memoir Greenlights has stayed on the list for 65 weeks and sold over 3 million copies, Camila shared. She made the list for the first time due to the success of her children's book Just Try One Bite, that was released March 22.

"Congratulations," said Matthew in the video while giving Camila a peck on the lips.

"We are having a tequila together on me being a 1st timer on the list ! And there at the same time with completely different projects @nytimes #JustTryOneBite the book! If you don't have it yet time to order for the child in your life!!" Camila wrote in her post's caption..

The couple will soon celebrate a decade of marriage, having tied the knot on June 9, 2012 during a three-day extravaganza in Austin, Texas. They share three children together: son Levi, 13, daughter Vida, 12, and son Livingston, 9.

Matthew opened up to PEOPLE about his romance with Camila in October 2020, saying that prior to meeting her in 2006, he wasn't sure he would ever find "the one." The star recalled deciding he was "looking too hard" and needed to sit back a bit.

"I was like, 'Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She'll come if she's supposed to come. And if she doesn't, that's okay, you're still a good man, McConaughey,' " he said. "That's when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?' And then introduced myself."