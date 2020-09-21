Meet Kristoffer Polaha, the Hollywood Hunk Who Became a Romance Novelist

The actor, who appeared alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, announced that he's writing a five-book romance series with co-author Anna Gomez

Kristoffer Polaha, who appeared alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, is taking his storytelling talents to a new platform: romance novels.

On Monday, the actor shared with PEOPLE that he and co-author Anna Gomez will write five books for their From Kona With Love series. The first novel in the Hawaii-based series, Moments Like This, will be released on Feb. 2, 2021, by Rosewind Books. The second book will be published in late 2021.

"This project is special to me because it provides me with another way to convey heartfelt stories to my incredible and loyal audience," the 43-year old actor, who is also a Hallmark Channel favorite, told PEOPLE in a statement. "These stories dig deeper and will leave the reader feeling good and inspired. I have never had more fun collaborating on a project than I have with Anna. It has been an amazing process and I can’t wait to share these stories with you."

Moments Like This follows Andrea "Andie" Matthews, who chooses her career over love, only to lose a long-awaited promotion. She seeks refuge on the island of Oahu, where she works at her friend's coffee shop. Andie then connects with a mysterious man, Warren Yates, who she's just started to fall for when she realizes he's deceived her.

"It is truly a rare thing, finding someone whose ideas, words and passion for storytelling mirrors your own," Anna Gomez said in a statement. "Working with Kris has been such an extraordinary experience. Through this partnership, we have created unforgettable characters that will live in our readers’ hearts for a long, long time."

Polaha, who also runs Podunk Productions, plans on adapting the books to film, according to Variety.