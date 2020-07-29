Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia's Memoir Will Tell the Emotional Story of 'Surviving Loss'

Mia St. John's tell-all memoir, Fighting for My Life, will take readers through her journey of surviving the loss of her beloved son, ex-husband Kristoff St. John and 30 years of sobriety

Mia St. John is ready to tell her story — the good, the bad and the ugly.

The former five-time world boxing champion and ex-wife of the late Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, has signed with Post Hill Press to publish her memoir, Fighting for My Life.

The memoir will take readers through Mia's journey of surviving the loss of her beloved son, ex-husband, and 30 years of sobriety. Additionally, Mia will reflect on her abusive childhood — which included poverty, domestic violence and alcoholism — and explain why it unknowingly thrusted her into a lifelong survival mode.

The book will dig deep into how drugs, alcohol, mental illness and a failed mental health system took the lives of her son and his father and thrust her into the hardest fight of her life.

“I’ve been in this fight for reform of our mental health system for so Iong,” Mia, 53 told PEOPLE in December. “Kristoff and I lost our son in a mental health facility that was found guilty of neglect. Then when I uncovered a lot of the facilities in LA County, I discovered that this was going on everywhere because there have been many deaths. My son wasn’t the only one. So I’ve been on that vision.”

Kristoff, a two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, died at age 52 on Feb. 3. It was later determined that his death was caused by heart disease, which was exacerbated by alcohol use.

Kristoff and Mia’s son Julian, 24, died by suicide four years earlier on Nov. 23, 2014 following a lifelong battle with mental illness. He was reportedly found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Long Beach, California, facility.

“When Kristoff lost his life, he was also neglected by the facility that he was put in,” she continued. “He was let go while still being suicidal. Then, my mission just completely skyrocketed. And I just want the public to be aware of what’s happening.

She added: “A lot of people don’t know what was happening at the end of his life. Not just with the depression and the guilt over his son, but all the circumstances surrounding his life and the last days of his life. So much has been swept under the rug.”

In March 2019, Mia revealed that she relapsed after three decades of sobriety.

“I lost my 30 years’ sobriety,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I’m ashamed, believe me. I had 30 years of sobriety, I thought I was the s—. Like I was queen of mental health. I’m a mental health advocate. I felt as small as you can get. My ego was crushed. But I feel like I want to look at the bigger picture and my higher self. It’s about the good of all. And if I can help someone out, and say if there’s just nothing it doesn’t mean that I’m a weak person. I’m just an imperfect person and we all have to find a way to pick ourselves up and carry on.”