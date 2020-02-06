Kim Richards is ready to tell all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, will be releasing a memoir, The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All, which is set for release in February 2021.

“I’ve come to learn that holding onto secrets is like holding your breath. Finally, I feel strong enough to speak my truth,” Richards says in a statement on the HarperCollins Publishers’ website.

“I am unafraid and unapologetic,” says Richards. “I am ready.”

In the book, the former child star “speaks her mind and tells her truth in this blazingly honest memoir,” the website reads.

“There have been many Hollywood tell-alls, but none like The Whole Truth. Kim Richards is a force of nature, a star who barreled into America’s pop culture psyche with her larger-than-life presence on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But there is so much more to the Kim people know from television. The Whole Truth is the harrowing, all-too-real, and ultimately empowering story of a woman who has been through hell and back, endured, grew strong, and learned to become her own fiercest advocate,” the description states.

“The soul-baring confession of a woman revealing what it was like to be treated like a show pony as a child star, as a disposable object as a wife, a whipping post as a sister, and as a tabloid commodity as a celebrity,” the description says about Richards, whose drama with sister Kyle Richards was documented during her seven seasons on RHOBH.

“But above all else, it is a triumphant tale of a determined woman who refused to be broken — a fierce, loving, and relatable human who is strong, flawed, and real,” it reads. “Illustrated with 25-35 photos, The Whole Truth is Kim Richards’s truth as only she can tell it — unvarnished, painful, and authentic.”

A cover of the book has yet to be revealed.

Her decision to tell her “unvarnished, painful, and authentic” truth comes months after Richards opened up about a life-changing health scare this past fall.

“They found something,” she told PEOPLE at BravoCon in New York City in November. “Basically, I had to go in for a mammogram — women need to go for their mammograms.”

“I had a health scare with that and they had to do a biopsy,” she explained. “I get my last results back today and I know it’s going to be fine.”

“It’s just a tough scare,” she continued. “I think that changes people. That was a hard time for me,” she said, wiping away tears.

While the experience was horribly daunting, Richards explained, “Going through something like that makes you stronger. I want to live here for a long time. I’m getting emotional, but I want to be here for me, I want to be here for my children, I want to be here for my grandkids. I want to see my kids get married.”

Richards, whose longtime battle with addictions and recovery played out on RHOBH, explained that her family has been motivation for her to “stay the healthiest I can.”

“And when God’s ready? Okay,” she said. “I’m going to do my best to stay the healthiest I can to be here.”