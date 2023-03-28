Keegan-Michael Key and His Wife, Elle Key, Reveal the Cover of Their New Book 'The History of Sketch Comedy'

The comedian and his wife are detailing the long history and future for the art and craft of sketch comedy

By
Published on March 28, 2023 09:35 AM
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key (c)Sally Montana
Photo: Sally Montana

Keegan-Michael Key knows a thing or two about sketch comedy.

The comedian and his wife Elle Key exclusively revealed to PEOPLE the cover of their upcoming book, The History of Sketch Comedy: A Journey Through the Art and Craft of Humor. Building off their podcast The History of Sketch Comedy, the couple detail the extensive history of sketch comedy and what the future looks like for the genre.

"It has been a dream project to collaborate with my writing partner, and partner in all things on this love letter to comedy Elle hit it out of the park and I couldn't be more proud of his project," the 52-year-old Emmy winner tells PEOPLE of the book, which is described to be both a masterclass and a memoir.

"Our idea was to build off of our award-winning podcast and share insights into the sketch comedy world in a way that could be as accessible and informative as it is entertaining," Elle tells PEOPLE. "Our intention is to bring a little joy and levity to the world and inspire people to have a deeper understanding, as well as a deeper appreciation, of some of the folks that paved the path to where we are now."

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key attend the "Wendell & Wild" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Michael Loccisano/Getty

In addition to sharing insights from Keegan-Michael's own career and personal photo archives from his time with The Second City, Mad TV, Key & Peele and as a Renaissance fair performer, the book also includes exclusive stories from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Oliver, Jim Carrey and his creative partner, Jordan Peele.

"It was such an amazing experience for us to interview some of our comedy heroes; legends like Mel Brooks, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, and the wonderful Carol Burnett, and get their perspective and wisdom about what makes classic comedy. We are both excited to share this with you," Keegan-Michael tells PEOPLE.

History of Sketch Comedy

Keegan-Michael got his start when he joined the cast of Mad TV during its ninth season and stayed on until its fifteenth and final season aired in 2016. There, he met Peele, and the two went on to create their own sketch comedy series, Key & Peele, which aired on Comedy Central from 2012 to 2015.

Working as an actor, producer and writer, he has starred in several movies and TV shows throughout the years. His current projects include the forthcoming second season of Schmigadoon!, The Super Marios Bros. Movie and Wonka.

Wheels Up Hosts Seventh Annual Members-Only Super Saturday Tailgate To Celebrate Miami's Big Game
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

"The idea for a book came to us many years ago when we first became partners. It was our love of comedy that helped bring us together," Elle in a statement. "These pages reflect our joint passion for making others — and ourselves! — laugh. We gathered as many stories as our editing team would let us make room for to create something special to share with our friends, comedy heroes, and all fans of sketch."

The History of Sketch Comedy will hit bookstores on Oct. 3 this year.

