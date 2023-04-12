Judy Blume on Her Joyful Life at 85: 'Keep Dancing! Keep Doing Whatever You Can Do' (Exclusive)

Judy Blume wrote the books that made young readers feel seen. Now, with two new movies coming out that focus on her work, Blume is having the time of her life

By Kate Tuttle
Published on April 12, 2023 12:29 PM
Judy Blume rollout 4/24
Photo: Saul Martinez/The New York Times

Sitting on the rooftop deck of the nonprofit arts center that houses her bookstore in Key West, Fla., Judy Blume is soaking up the sunshine. In the middle of a press junket following a screening of the first film adaptation of her iconic 1970 novel, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, she radiates joy. The movie, which stars Rachael McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson and Kathy Bates, comes out April 28. Watching it get made, Blume says, was "the experience of a lifetime!"

What a lifetime it's been — and she's not done yet.

Blume has written 29 books for children and adults (with 90 million copies sold), won scads of awards in her field (including being honored as a "living legend" by the Library of Congress) and traveled the world meeting readers and fans. She's come a long way from being a little New Jersey girl who used to talk to God, asking for protection for her beloved father when they were apart. At 85, she's happier than ever, blissfully married to her "wonderful" third husband, George Cooper, also 85, reveling in life as a bookseller (the couple have owned Books & Books in Key West since 2016) and continuing to speak out on the rights of children to read what they like. With the release of the Margaret movie, as well as Judy Blume Forever, a documentary about her, Blume could be excused for resting on her laurels. But she isn't done yet.

"I don't know what 85 means," Blume says. "But I feel that there's a lot more that I want to do. I love doing this."

Born in 1938 and raised in suburban Elizabeth, New Jersey, Blume began writing as a young housewife when her two young children (daughter Randy was born in 1961, son Lawrence in 1963) were small. She was then married to her first husband, John Blume, a lawyer she had met while in college. "I'm an intuitive writer," she says, looking back. "I don't analyze a lot and the story just comes."

Once the stories started coming, they didn't stop. After Margaret came Deenie, Flubber and Forever, among others, which addressed then-taboo subjects like menstruation and masturbation. Blume became a public figure, appearing on television to talk about writing for kids, and sometimes to defend her work against the criticism it attracted.

"A book cannot harm a child," Blume says in a film clip from the documentary, and as an active member of the National Coalition Against Censorship, the author continues to advocate for the freedom to read.

JUDY BLUME FOREVER
Amazon Prime Video /Courtesy Everett

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the same time, she was navigating her own life changes. Her marriage to John ended (Blume calls it "a long, perfectly reasonable first marriage of 16 years") and she soon embarked on a disastrous second marriage (which she remembers as "jumping into the frying pan — a small disaster for me"). Around the time of her second divorce, Blume began writing books for adults — the first, Wifey, came out in 1978.

In 1979, she met Cooper, then a law professor. "He moved in on our second date," Blume says, and they've been together ever since. "We've been through a lot together and he's wonderful," she adds. "I mean, we're so different. We're so the same, but then we're so different. He's laid back. No anxieties. And he makes me feel so safe in my world, just being with him."

Judy Blume and her husband
Judy Blume and her husband George Cooper. Courtesy Judy Blume

So how does Judy Blume account for her joy — and enduring beauty — at 85? "Isn't it luck, really?" she asks. "It's luck and maybe it's genes."

Part of her legendary energy goes back to her own father, who died in 1959. "I always thought I would die really young because of my father's family. Nobody lived to be 60," she says. It had an impact on her own life, Blume thinks, prompting her to "Hurry, hurry, hurry. Another book, another book, another book. Hurry, hurry, hurry. And [then you] turn around and suddenly you're 85."

Above all, she says, "Keep moving. Keep dancing! Keep doing whatever you can do."

Judy Blume Forever will begin streaming on Prime Video April 21.

Related Articles
Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in The Last Thing He Told Me Premiere
Watch Jennifer Garner Game-Plan the Search for Her Missing Husband in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere
Airris and DeVon Franklin from Married at First Sight
'MAFS' Expert DeVon Franklin Urges Airris to Stop Using Lack of Attraction as 'Excuse' in Marriage to Jasmine
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere
Rachel Brosnahan Reveals the 'Hardest Thing' About Moving on from 'Mrs. Maisel' (Exclusive)
courtesy of Kelly Mi Li https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204363702670597/f
'Bling Empire' 's Kelly Mi Li Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend William Ma: 'Incredibly Grateful'
Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
Darcey Silva Admits She Transformed into a 'Little Bridezilla' Ahead of Twin Stacey's Wedding [Exclusive]
Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp 'Excited' for Comeback, Amber Heard Has 'New Energy' 1 Year After Trial Began: Sources (Exclusive)
The Mother. Jennifer Lopez as "The Mother" in The Mother.
Jennifer Lopez Is Mother! See Her Return to Action in Trailer for Netflix's 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
"Courtesy of ROAR Organic." This is the headline: Peloton’s Jess Sims on Why She’s Not Afraid to ‘Live Out Loud’ and ‘Take up Space’
Peloton's Jess Sims on Why She's Not Afraid to 'Live Out Loud' and 'Take Up Space' (Exclusive)
Ghosts Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
Heather Graham Rollout
Heather Graham Says She Doesn't 'Feel That I'm Missing Anything' by Not Having Kids (Exclusive)
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis Says Bruce Willis, Demi Moore Are 'So Excited' She's 'Bringing in the First Grandkid'
Watch Broadway Star Bonnie Milligan Sing Moulin Rouge Song in Clip from Event
Watch Broadway Star Bonnie Milligan Sing 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Tune for 'Miscast23' (Exclusive)
Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023
From Julie Andrews to Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Carol Burnett's Famous Friends Toast Her 90th Birthday
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talks to Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 4, 2023 in New York, New York.
Joe Jonas Embarrassingly Recounts Telling Aaron Judge 'Have a Good Show' Before MLB Game — Watch!
HED: Riverdale's Casey Cott and Wife Nichola Basara are Expecting Their First Baby: 'Beautiful New Chapter'
'Riverdale' 's Casey Cott and Wife Expecting First Baby: 'Beautiful Next Chapter' [Exclusive]
Heather Graham Rollout
Heather Graham Calls Out 'Sexist' Hollywood: 'I Was a Supporting Character in a Man's Story' (Exclusive)