John Stamos Reveals the Cover of His New Memoir: 'There Will Be Laughs, Tears and Fun'

The Full House actor's memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, will be published in October and cover the highs and lows of Stamos' career and personal life

Rebecca Aizin
Published on February 28, 2023
John Stamos can add another bullet point to his resumé.

The Fuller House star exclusively revealed to PEOPLE the cover of his forthcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. The book, which features a dreamy Stamos looking straight at the reader on the cover, tells the story of the life and career of the 59-year-old actor from his days on the sets of soap operas to losing his best friend.

"Everyone has a book in them. If You Would Have Told Me is mine," Stamos tells PEOPLE. "I honestly didn't think I had much to share, certainly not enough to fill a book."

He continues, "But losing one of my best friends, becoming a father, taking a look back at the ups and downs, highs and lows…maybe there is something in my story that people can connect to. There will be laughs, tears, and some fun filler, just like life."

John Stamos Reveals the Cover of His New Memoir Can i have this for tout/secondary please? credit to: Courtesy of Holt. credit to: Courtesy of Holt
Courtesy of Holt

With a career spanning multiple decades, starting with Stamos' breakout role on General Hospital and progressing to the drama of ER and of course his iconic role as Uncle Jesse on Full House, the memoir covers it all.

Stamos announced the book last September, and shared how the writing process was cathartic and healing after a career and personal life filled with highs and lows.

"This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives," he wrote in the release at the time.

He continued, "I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance."

Stamos shared that while he discovered he had "about a million stories to tell" while writing the book, he pared it down, assuming readers "may like at least four hundred of them."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and Bob Saget. John Shearer/WireImage

Beyond his career, the memoir will also highlight the bond between Stamos and his close friend and costar Bob Saget, who died suddenly in January 2022.

The actor has been public about the grief he's dealt with since facing the loss of Saget, most recently posting a sweet tribute to his former on-screen and real life best friend on the one year anniversary of his passing.

The post included a throwback video on the set of Full House where the two stars bantered about the special bond the cast shared, with Stamos adding how "what you see up here is really how it is."

Stamos started the caption of the post with a quote that read: "The most lost day in our life is the day we don't laugh."

"It's hard sometimes Bob without you, but we'll try," he continued. "We'll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can't believe it's been a year, time flies when you're grieving I guess."

If You Would Have Told Me will hit bookstores on Oct. 24 this year.

