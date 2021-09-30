John Searles' New Novel of Psychological Suspense, Her Last Affair, Is Full of 'Heart': Excerpt

John Searles — whose 2004 novel Strange But True was adapted into the eponymous hit film two years ago — is drawing from personal "heartache" for his latest book.

Her Last Affair follows three characters, Skyla, Linelle and Jeremy, who hope to rediscover love in a tale of psychological suspense. The novel will be published by Custom House on March 1, 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A few summers ago, my apartment burned down, and not too long after my father died in a motorcycle wreck," Searles tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "When the pandemic hit, I found myself in a kind of daze, channeling my heartache into writing this novel about love and loss."

The author of Help for the Haunted explains that his upcoming novel is "filled with dark humor, colorful characters, plenty of scary scenes and plot twists, but ultimately, a lot of heart."

Searles adds, "I'm excited to hear how much early readers have been loving it!"

Keep reading for an exclusive excerpt from Her Last Affair.

ON THE NIGHT HER MARRIAGE falls apart, Linelle Dufort spends nearly half an hour attempting to take a flattering picture of, to put it bluntly, her crotch. Two hours, if you consider the time devoted to simply contemplating the idea while lying in bed beside her husband, watching one of those shamelessly manipulative news series that poses as hard-hitting investigative journalism, though really, it's just an excuse to string viewers along, teasing the reveal of the killer's identity between Cialis and Boniva commercials.

"It's obvious the wife did it," her husband, Marcus, keeps saying. "Look at her squinting. Look at her constant blinking. She's clearly a total psycho. Case closed. Boom!"

Just that fall, he'd acquired the habit of punctuating sentences with the same final burst of a word. At first, it made certain declarative things he said more declarative. But it's since devolved into him "booming" even after the most innocuous comments. "Gonna nuke that leftover pizza in the microwave. Boom!" . . . "This dude who came into the bank asked if I'm still in my thirties. Boom!" . . . "Got a request to show the 67 at the Tallahassee Car Show this weekend. Boom!" On and on these explosions go. If Linelle were some poor, defenseless country, she imagines he'd have reduced her to rubble by now. And anyway, try as she might, Linelle cannot focus on that show, since her gaze keeps gravitating to the alarm clock on the nightstand:

10:53 p.m. . . . Speeding steadily closer to midnight.

That's the magic hour when she promised to send a picture of her privates to a man from her past. This man, Teddy Cornwell, turned up Thanksgiving morning with a simple Facebook message: I've been thinking about you for years, Linelle. And with her full participation, things escalated online deep into December, culminating in a flurry of heated messages and a deal struck in a moment of unbridled lust the evening before:

Tomorrow at midnight, I'll show you mine if you show me yours.

John Searles, Her Last Affair Credit: Custom House

When Marcus fails to fall asleep, even after credits flash on the screen and a relic of a sitcom comes on, Linelle's insides roil with a mix of despair and relief that she might not be able to keep her end of the bargain. Years ago, she used to strap their daughter, Georgia, in a car seat and drive around the neighborhood until the girl passed out. Now Linelle fantasizes about using the same trick on Marcus. Since strapping all five feet nine inches and 193 pounds of him in a car seat is unlikely, however, she keeps right on watching his belly rise and fall beneath the sheets while stealing glances at those glowing numbers:

11:11! . . . 11:18! . . . 11:21! . . .

Between that initial sweet message from Teddy and the more recent raunchier one, there'd been plenty of respectable communication. In the beginning, they leapt with abandon into memories of the summer they met working at a certain Orlando theme park. All the back-and-forth made that time in their lives feel so palpable, it seemed they could walk right back into it, punch their timecards, and there they'd be, making out behind Space Mountain.

What followed was a sobering phase of catching each other up on life since, their marriages and Teddy's divorce, their children, their successes and failures, and all the many ways things did not turn out how they once envisioned.

When that line of conversation risked becoming melancholy, they retreated into a second round of nostalgia, firing off old photos. Finally, since Linelle's Facebook profile was a picture of Lollipop, her recently deceased cat, and Teddy had only a distant shot of him surfing years before, the notion of sending each other more current pictures was raised. That's when Linelle nervously tapped out a message warning him she did not look the same as way back when. And that's when Teddy messaged back saying he most definitely did not look the same either. Then, he suggested they take it slow and, in something of a joke, sent a photo of his thumb. Slow was just fine by Linelle, who sent a photo of her thumb in return. This game—like a hostage trade-off, only fun and flirty, which hostage trade-offs presumably never are—kept them busy for weeks.

His knees for her knees.

Her ears for his ears.

His belly button for her belly button.

On it went until they'd exposed every inch of their bodies except their faces and R-rated nether regions. And that's how Linelle came to be lying beside her husband on this night close to Christmas, watching his belly go up and down, watching the clock too:

11:24! . . . 11:27! . . . 11:35! . . .

At last, Marcus flops onto one side and goes night-night. Ever so quietly, Linelle picks up her cell, then eases out of bed and slips away down the hall. Boom!