"It's easy to see the beginnings of things, and harder to see the ends." So begins Joan Didion's perhaps most famous essay, "Goodbye to All That," a seminal text for anyone who has loved or left New York. Didion died of complications from Parkinson's disease on Dec. 23 at her home in Manhattan, according to the New York Times. She was 87.

It's hard — impossible, really — to see where her cultural impact ends. An author, screenwriter and journalist for nearly six decades, her observations on place, politics, grief and more defined an era and continue to shape generations of writers. Here, we've rounded up some of her most essential works and moments from her lasting legacy.