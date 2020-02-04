She's an Open Book! 10 Bombshells from Jessica Simpson's Memoir You've Got to Read to Believe

From the start of her career, Simpson found herself constantly competing against Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. The three women competed for spots in The Mickey Mouse Club, but Spears and Aguilera won out in the end (after Simpson, in her own words, "choked" during her audition). The comparisons continued throughout her career, but perhaps the most hilarious ones came later.

When her husband-to-be, Eric Johnson, told his parents that he was dating Simpson, they responded, "The one that shaved her head? She has two kids, right?" They had, in fact, confused her with Britney Spears.

In 2018, Simpson and Johnson went on a family vacation to Disney World - Simpson's first time in years since auditioning for MMC and working Grad Nite concerts at the start of her career - when a woman approached her at the pool, screaming that it was Britney Spears! "I was like, of course this would happen to me," Simpson jokes. "Britney steals even this Disney moment, right there in front of my kids." (The woman later found Simpson and apologized for her mistake.)