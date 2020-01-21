Jenna Bush Hager Writes Book in Honor of Her Grandparents: They 'Will Not Be Forgotten'

It’s only been a few months since her last one, but Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager will soon have another book coming out — this one in honor of her beloved grandparents.

Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss is a collection of essays in which Hager, 38, remembers the funniest, most poignant moments she shared with her paternal grandparents, former First Lady Barbara Bush and former President George H. W. Bush, and her maternal grandparents, Harold Welch and Jenna Welch.

Among these remembrances are the life lessons they taught Hager that she wants to pass on to her own children. She also reflects on the year in which three of her grandparents passed away.

Everything Beautiful in Its Time will be published by William Morrow on April 28.

“As long as I’m alive, my grandparents will not be forgotten,” Hager, who shares infant son Henry “Hal” Harold and daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½, with husband Henry, said in a news release.

“I hear their voices in the letters they sent me and in my memories,” Hager continued, of her grandparents. “They offer comfort, support, and guidance, and I will listen to them always.”

The lessons of family, humility and living a joyful life in Everything Beautiful in Its Time is a theme for Hager. In 2017, she released a memoir with twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush, Sisters First, in which they recalled the privileges and challenges of growing up in the White House while dad George W. Bush was president. (Jenna has also published Our Great Big Backyard, a children’s book with her mother, Laura Bush, which encourages kids to connect with nature; and last fall she and her sister released another children’s book, about sisters.)

With her new book, Jenna is delving even further into her familial history — and the pain she still feels at her grandparents’ loss. The love story of the 41st president and first lady is well known, as was their dedication to family.

The elder President Bush died on Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94, just seven months after his wife. On the anniversary of the former president’s death, his granddaughter remembered him on Instagram.

“One year yesterday, we lost our Gamps. He is gone but he left behind a family that loves each other — we talked yesterday about how much we love him and each other,” Jenna wrote on Dec. 1. “He showed us that serving with humility is the best way to serve and that living with kindness and generosity of spirit is the best way to live.”

Kindness and the love of family are values that Jenna explores in her new book because they were cornerstones of the Bush family long before she was born.

In 1994, her grandmother reflected on her more than fifty-year marriage to President Bush and wrote that they were “the two luckiest people in the world.”

“And when all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family, and friends,” she wrote then. “We have been inordinately blessed, and we know that.”