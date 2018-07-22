Jeanine Pirro Says Whoopi Goldberg Fight Helped Book Hit No. 1: Don't 'Feel Sorry for Me'

Jeanine Pirro isn’t mad at Whoopi Goldberg following their explosive fight during Thursday’s episode of The View — instead, she’s actually thankful.

During the opening segment of Pirro’s Fox News show Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday, Pirro, 67, didn’t waste any time before addressing the headline-making incident, which escalated when the conservative TV personality accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Addressing what happened following the heated debate, Pirro claimed she “was cursed at and I and my team were thrown out of the building.”

“Should I be angry? I supposed I should. But in the end, this isn’t about me. And nobody needs to feel sorry for me,” she continued, later thanking “Whoopi and the ladies [of The View] for helping to make my book Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy No. 1 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Pirro’s book was sitting atop Amazon’s Best Sellers list but was not listed in the top 10 of Barnes and Noble’s nonfiction chart. (A rep for the national bookstore chain did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Following the pair’s screaming match on Thursday, Pirro, a former Republican candidate, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Goldberg cursed her out after the interaction and spit in her face — an account Goldberg has disputed.

“She came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘Eff you’ in my face — literally spitting at me: ‘Eff you, get the eff out of this building,’” Pirro said on Hannity’s radio show. “And I said to her, ‘Did you just say that?’ She said, ‘That’s what I said, Get the eff out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”

While Goldberg, 62, acknowledged on Friday’s episode of The View that she did exchange “a few choice words I cannot repeat” during a backstage spat with Pirro, she refuted the judge’s other allegations.

“I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No one chased her out of here saying get out. But she did leave here cursing at the people who book the show,” Goldberg said.

“She cursed at the guys who do the security for the show. I did say to her in the middle of all of this, ‘You and I have never had a problem before.’ And then had to go back to work to finish the show, which should tell you none of us were chasing her because we still had another segment to do,” she added.

Goldberg went on to wish Pirro the best with her new book, which Pirro had come on the television program to promote.

“Jeanine, good luck with your book,” the Sister Act star remarked. “I hear it’s No 1. I preferred your last book about Robert Durst, but there’s no accounting for taste.”

Towards the end of her Fox News show on Saturday, Pirro returned to the incident, declaring she wanted to “close the book on this and move on.”

“Some of you may not know that I’ve known Whoopi Goldberg for years and our relationship up until this week has always been friendly. Furthermore, I’ve been a guest on The View many times before Thursday’s appearance and was always treated with respect,” she said.

Continuing, she remarked: “To you the viewer, I invite you to go online and watch the entire segment and make your own judgment about how I conducted myself and how I was treated. And to Whoopi, I accept that you and I have different versions of what happened on Thursday, both on and off the air, and that we have completely different takes on President Trump and the job he’s doing. So let’s agree to disagree and put this episode to bed for once and for all.”