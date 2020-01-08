Jason Momoa (and His Biceps) Have Been Immortalized In a Coloring Book

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty I

If Jason Momoa’s biceps still have you in a tizzy after their appearance at the 77th Golden Globes, we have good news for you. The actor, father, and universally accepted hunk has been immortalized in the form of an adult coloring book. Yes, with just $10 and access to Amazon, you can purchase a coloring book filled with highly detailed illustrations of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star.

Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat was released on January 7, and it’s already the number one new release among comics and coloring books for grown-ups on Amazon. Is anyone surprised?

The book, illustrated by Maurizio Campidelli, includes 35 pages ready to be colored to your heart’s content. According to its description on Amazon, the book “is a collection of daydreams come to life,” and we’re here for it. It even includes perforated pages so you can easily share your creations with friends or leave them on display at your desk to look at whenever you need a pick-me-up.

If you’re in need of a light-hearted distraction from stressful news headlines or your own hectic schedule, consider this book an escape from it all. It’s no secret that adult coloring books boast mental health benefits — studies have shown that the activity can promote mindfulness and decrease anxiety. And what could be more soothing than shading in a drawing of Jason Momoa on a boat at sunset?

Head to Amazon to get your hands on a copy of this whimsical coloring book before it sells out. Once you’ve colored in all the pages, you can move on to more adult coloring books from the same illustrator that feature other celebrity hunks — like Keanu Reeves and The Rock — which are both available for pre-order now.

