Henry Winkler Reveals the Cover of His New Memoir 'Being Henry'

"The Fonz" is ready to gives his fans a look into the highs and lows of his career and personal life in the 50 years he has worked in Hollywood

Published on March 6, 2023 09:00 AM
Henry Winkler
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Henry Winkler is taking a break from his busy acting career to pursue a new endeavor: writing a memoir.

The comedian is getting honest about his 50-year career in Being Henry, which will be released in October. Ahead of the memoir's release, Winkler, 77, gave PEOPLE an exclusive sneak peek into the cover of his memoir, featuring a smiling "The Fonz" looking out at the reader.

Henry Winkler
Credit: Andrew Eccles

The book focuses on the Emmy award-winning actor's career highs and lows from his rise to fame as "The Fonz" in 1970s sitcom Happy Days to recurring roles in 2000s sitcoms including Parks and Recreation, Arrested Development and, most recently, Barry.

"I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir, because it's hard for me to remember what happened the day before yesterday," Winkler said in a statement. "But here I go!"

Being Henry will also explore the personal aspects of Winkler's life, including his lifelong struggle with severe dyslexia, his difficult childhood and the pressure he faced after his most iconic role.

Henry Winkler
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Winkler most recently spoke to PEOPLE at the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in September where the actor was nominated for the third time for his role as Gene Cousineau in Barry in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category.

He shared with PEOPLE how he felt going in to a new era of his career.

"I am relaxed," the star said, "I can take it in, I'm not so worried."

Winkler said it's funny to see his fans' age by what they recognize him by. "Happy Days, Scream, Waterboy, Parks & Rec, Arrested Development and now Barry," he said, listing a few of his hit shows and movies.

Also on the carpet, Winkler shared what drew him to Barry. "Two things: Bill Hader, Alec Berg," he said. "So you know it comes from great bones, like when you go and see a house, and it has great bones, so the auspice already is wonderful, it's written really well, and then I'm so happy I was invited."

Being Henry will hit bookstores on Oct. 31 this year.

