J.K. Rowling's Handwritten Harry Potter Manuscripts, Drawings on Display in U.S. for First Time

Forget plastic wands and Ravenclaw-style Halloween costumes. A new exhibition, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, is providing a different way for Harry Potter fans to connect with the Wizarding World — and it features real witches’ brooms and handwritten drafts by author J.K. Rowling!

On Friday, the New York Historical Society in New York City opened the show in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the U.S. publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. First launched in England, the exhibit is the British Library’s most successful ever. Now it’s time for its American debut, with the show scheduled to run from Oct. 5, 2018 until Jan. 27, 2019.

A broomstick belonging to Olga Hunt© Museum of Witchcraft, Boscastle New York Historical Society

“[The exhibition] explores traditions of folklore and magic, which are at the heart of the Harry Potter stories,” associate curator of exhibitions Cristian Petru Panaite tells PEOPLE. “We’re using the treasures of the British Library, the 20 items that J.K. Rowling left to the show (including manuscripts and drawings), as well as artifacts and objects from our collection and local collections.”

Not only are Rowling’s handwritten manuscripts and sketches of the Hogwarts grounds on display, there is also never-before-seen artwork by illustrators like Mary GrandPré. Original portraits of the professors adorn the walls, as well as rare manuscripts, magical objects and a collection of costumes from the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

John James AudubonSnowy Owl (Bubo Scandiacus), Study for Havell Pl. 121, US, 1829 New-York Historical Society, Purchased for the Society by public subscription from Mrs. John J. Audubon New York Historical Society

“For the ardent Harry Potter fans, this is obviously a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the original materials from J.K. Rowling’s collection and to delve deeper into the international traditions of folklore and magic that inspired her stories,” Panaite explains. “It’s like going back to school when you visit this exhibition because there’s so much to learn.”

The exhibition is organized around the subjects learned at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From a real-life bezoar stone and the tombstone of Nicolas Flamel (the medieval alchemist who inspired the eponymous character in Rowling’s first book) in Potions, to the first written record of the incantation “abracadabra” in Charms, history lovers and fans alike will learn about the history of magic as it ties to the Harry Potter world.

Portrait of Professor Remus Lupin by Jim KayOn loan from Bloomsbury Publishing Plc New York Historical Society

“If you’re interested in alchemy, the roots of chemistry, there is the 1570s Ripley scroll,” he adds. “If you’re interested in astronomy, you get to see a page from a Leonardo Da Vinci’s notebook.”

If that isn’t magical enough, there will also be events like trivia nights, writing classes, book clubs and open mics. A talk between illustrators Mary GrandPré and Brian Selznick is scheduled for Oct. 25. The narrator of all seven books, Jim Dale, will make an appearance on Jan. 9.

Bezoar stone in a gold filigree case17th centuryPart of the Wellcome Collection, which is cared for by the Science Museum © The Board of the Trustees of the Science Museum, London New York Historical Society

Tweeted Pottermore, the official Harry Potter website: “The Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition has grabbed a Portkey across the pond.”

Leonardo da Vinci’s notebookItaly, ca. 1506–08©British Library Board New York Historical Society

Visit here for ticket information.