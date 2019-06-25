See the Cover of Empire Star Grace Byers' Upcoming Children's Book I Believe I Can

Image zoom

Grace Byers is growing her empire with another book!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover of the Empire star’s upcoming children’s book with artist Keturah A. Bobo, I Believe I Can, a follow-up to her 2018 New York Times bestseller I Am Enough.

“I’m convinced that books like I Believe I Can are so essential to the ever-evolving minds of our children today,” Byers, 34, told PEOPLE in a statement. “My goal with I Am Enough was to help show children who they are. Now with I Believe I Can, I want them to know what they are capable of limitless potential.”

The actress, who was born in the Cayman Islands and raised in a deaf household, previously opened up about her own childhood struggles with bullying and how that inspired her to write stories for kids.

“I remember being very angry with my mother and wanting her to not sign so largely in public or when she spoke, not make so much noise because she sounded differently from everybody else,” Byers told PEOPLE in 2017.

But it ended up being Byers’ mother who helped the actress overcome those difficulties.

“I’m so grateful that my mother was so adamant in being like, ‘No, this is who I am and I can’t change that and people are gonna have to accept that,’ ” she said. “Her indomitable spirit was amazing and really inspired a strength and calmness as I continued to grow.”

The actress’ experience ultimately contributed to her desire to write her first children’s book when her literary agent asked, “If you had a message for your eight-year old self, what would it be?” Byers responded, “I really think that I would tell her that she’s enough.”

I Believe I Can will be released in March 2020.